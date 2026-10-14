A design error that threatened to force the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to demolish and rebuild nearly 1 km of Metro Line 7A’s elevated viaduct—putting about Rs 250 crore of completed work at risk—is close to being resolved, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The problem arose because the elevated section near Mumbai’s airport needed an additional 2.5 metres of height for overhead electric (OHE) wires, but the original design had not accounted for this extra clearance. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport, has now found that the additional height will not obstruct flight paths, although final written clearance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is still awaited.

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What went wrong

The impacted stretch of Metro Line 7A lies in Vile Parle East, within the airport’s funnel zone—the area under the flight path where buildings and structures face strict height restrictions. At the planning stage, MMRDA’s consultant, Systra, did not factor in the additional 2.5 metres required for the OHE wires. This left the design short of the height clearance granted by the AAI. The shortfall came to light in early 2025, and construction on the section nearly stopped.

As The Indian Express reported in August, the issue threatened to force MMRDA to rebuild parts of the elevated section, including the nearly 1-km viaduct—a move that could have undone work worth around Rs 250 crore.

How the issue is being fixed

“In the last month, the issue has neared resolution,” a senior MMRDA official told The Indian Express. “MIAL conducted a survey of the site and, along with the new Instrument Landing System, called ILS2, found that the extra height needed for the OHE would not come in the path of flights.”

MIAL has sent its survey findings and recommendations to the AAI. The AAI is expected to submit its own report and update the height-clearance no-objection certificates (NOCs) accordingly. MMRDA has not yet received written permission, but officials are confident it will come through.

The Indian Express, quoting a source, reported that MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee had met Gautam Adani, whose group holds a major stake in MIAL through Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, to seek approval for the additional height. MIAL officials declined to comment, calling it a routine issue. Pulla Hezekiah, Regional Executive Director (Western Region) at the AAI, said he would look into the matter.

Construction on the affected stretch has resumed. Work was underway at the Airport Colony station when The Indian Express visited the site.

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Still no opening date

Even if the height-clearance issue is fully resolved, Metro Line 7A is unlikely to open soon. A source at J Kumar, the contractor executing the project, told The Indian Express that construction challenges remain at the underground stations.

The locations of these stations were shifted slightly for technical reasons, bringing them closer to a nallah and complicating construction work. This means that while the viaduct problem is nearing a solution, the line’s overall completion timeline remains uncertain.

Metro Line 7A is a critical extension connecting Andheri East to the airport area, and any delay affects commuters waiting for better east-west connectivity in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The near-miss on the viaduct also highlights how a small design oversight—just 2.5 metres—can escalate into a Rs 250-crore problem when infrastructure intersects with strict aviation safety norms.