Xiaomi Mi TV 4C launched: The TV boasts of 9 mm bezels, 4K HDR support among other features

(Source: IE)

After conquering the mobile handset market, Xiaomi is all set to storm the TV market too. The Chinese company has expanded its television portfolio with the launch of the Mi TV 4C series. The new range comes as an upgrade to the previously launched Mi TV 4A series, which was launched earlier in March this year. The company has tied up with the Kingsman movie franchise for the branding of the all-new TV range. It has been launched in China. Unfortunately, the Chinese company hasn’t revealed plans to launch the new Mi TV 4C series outside China.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C comes in two models: 43-inch model with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage priced at CNY 1,849 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and 55-inch model with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage priced at CNY 2,649 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Both the models come with different screen resolutions. The 43-inch model sports full-HD panel while the 55-inch model sports 4K HDR resolution. However, both displays feature the same, ultra-thin, 9 mm bezels.

As for the rest of the hardware, buyers will get a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit chipset that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby and more. The Mi TV 4C also sports a blue light-reducing mode to reduce eye strain problem. The processor on the Mi TV 4C series also supports HDR 10 and HLG. As per a report by the Indian Express, the Mi Bluetooth Remote Control will be available separately at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) and will come with Bluetooth, Speech Recognition, Mi Touch, and Infrared features.