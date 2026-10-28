The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday approved the 18.40-km Mumbai Metro Line 12A, which will connect Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district with Navi Mumbai. The state government has set a deadline of three-and-a-half years to complete the project, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the committee meeting at Mantralaya, directed officials to ensure the corridor is completed within the stipulated timeframe, according to an official release.

The elevated metro corridor, estimated to cost Rs 13,856.37 crore, will run from Manpada-Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata. It will have 12 elevated stations and an integrated flyover.

Metro Line 12A to improve access to industrial and logistics hubs

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will implement the project and serve as the special planning authority for the metro corridor and integrated flyover.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai while providing better access to industrial and logistics hubs. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the corridor could reduce travel time by 40-50% compared with road journeys once it becomes operational.

The project includes a 6.93-km four-lane integrated flyover and an 8.69-km six-lane flyover. Daily ridership is estimated at 4.74 lakh passengers, according to the release.

Interchange facilities are planned at Katai Naka with Metro Line 12 and the bullet train connector. Another interchange between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata is proposed with Metro Line 14, while Amandoot will connect the corridor with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.

Feeder bus services are also planned at all stations to improve last-mile connectivity.

Project aims to ease highway congestion and cut emissions

The state government expects the corridor to reduce traffic congestion on national highways, encourage greater use of public transport and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

The committee also approved the transfer of identified government land in the metro corridor’s influence area to the MMRDA. The authority is expected to use the land for development and resource mobilisation linked to the project.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and senior officials attended the meeting chaired by Fadnavis.