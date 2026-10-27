Nvidia will invest $3 billion in Meta Platforms as the Facebook parent steps up its investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. AMD will also invest $1 billion in Meta’s equity offering, taking the combined investment from the two chipmakers to $4 billion.

The investments come as Meta plans to raise up to $97.5 billion to fund its AI infrastructure expansion. This will be the largest fundraising effort in the Meta’s history. Meta announced its fundraising plan on Monday, initially proposing to raise $35 billion through underwritten public equity offerings, followed by another $60 billion through an at-the-market programme.

The company subsequently increased its overall fundraising target to $97.5 billion. The funds will support Meta’s core business and emerging AI opportunities, including its family of apps, AI models and the infrastructure needed to develop and run them.

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Nvidia and Meta make their AI partnership solid

Nvidia said on Monday, October 26, that it would invest $3 billion in Meta’s equity offering and expand its partnership with the company on Muse, Meta’s AI assistant and family of models. The companies will work together to improve the training and inference performance of Muse models. Training involves teaching an AI model to recognise patterns and generate responses.

Nvidia said Meta’s Muse models and agents use its computing infrastructure and have delivered strong benchmark performance and rising consumer downloads since their launch. Meta also intends to expand its deployment of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems and Vera central processing units. The company will additionally use Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and BlueField-4 technology to improve network efficiency and support its growing AI workloads.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a press statement, “AI agents represent a new computing paradigm — software that understands our goals, reasons, uses tools and gets work done on our behalf.” “This changes how we use computers, from operating applications to working with intelligent agents,” Huang added.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Muse is how we bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We’re excited to keep working with NVIDIA to deliver the best personal agents and frontier models for billions of people.” The companies are also considering further collaboration on Nvidia’s OpenShell framework, which is designed to support the safe deployment of AI agents, and its Sentry technology for monitoring agent behaviour.

Why Muse is important to Meta’s AI plans

Muse is central to Zuckerberg’s ambition to bring more advanced, personalised AI capabilities to the billions of people who use Meta’s services. According to Reuters, the assistant, known internally as Hatch, is modelled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw. It can access applications covering email, calendars, payments, health, shopping and smart-home services, subject to user permissions that can be revoked.

Unlike conventional chatbots that mainly respond to prompts, AI agents are designed to use tools and carry out tasks on behalf of users. Their ability to perform more complex tasks could make them an important part of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp ecosystem.

Developing these capabilities requires substantial computing power. Meta’s expanded partnership with Nvidia is intended to improve model performance while reducing the cost of training and running AI systems. The focus on inference is particularly important as AI services attract more users. Every interaction with an AI assistant requires computing resources, making efficiency a key consideration as usage increases.

AMD also invests as chipmakers expand their ties with Meta

AMD announced a $1 billion investment in Meta’s equity offering, adding a financial commitment to its existing technology partnership with the company. AMD said its Helios racks were already running at Meta, while its EPYC processors were powering Meta’s Muse. The company is also working with Meta on infrastructure designed to operate at gigawatt scale.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said, “Together, we are building and deploying infrastructure at gigawatt scale and shaping future generations of silicon, software and systems to enable Meta’s most ambitious superintelligence models and services.” Meta had previously said that Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom had expressed interest in purchasing up to $5 billion in shares collectively. The disclosed investments from Nvidia and AMD account for $4 billion of that amount.

Why the deal is important for the AI industry

The investments show how the relationship between major technology companies and chipmakers is evolving. Nvidia and AMD are not only supplying the processors needed to build AI infrastructure but are also investing in companies that rely on their technology. Nvidia has expanded its investments across the AI industry. According to Dealroom data cited by CNBC, it participated in 121 investment rounds in 2026, compared with 13 in 2022. Its investments include OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel and xAI. AMD has also increased its investment activity, participating in 25 funding rounds in 2026, up from two in 2022. In July, the company said it would make an equity investment of up to $5 billion in Anthropic.