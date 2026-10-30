As major Indian firms have announced their quarterly results, market focus is now on dividend payouts. Large-cap companies like Infosys and Hindustan Unilever are set to turn ex-dividend in November.

Streets are on the lookout for dividend payouts from FMCG giants like Godrej Consumer Products and Colgate-Palmolive (India). Meanwhile, PSU’s like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Engineers India are also in the spotlight for the same.

Here are seven major stocks turning ex-dividend in November

Infosys to turn ex-date on November 3

IT bellwether Infosys has declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY27. The tech major will check its record books on November 3 to determine shareholder eligibility for the same, and beneficiaries shall receive the payment by November 11.

In FY26, Infosys had paid a total of Rs 48 per share in dividends, including one interim dividend of Rs 23 per share and one final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

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HUL announces Rs 19 per share interim dividend

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY27. HUL has set the record date of November 12 to determine the shareholders eligible for the payout, and investors will receive the dividend on November 25, the company said in its exchange filing.

In the previous financial year, the company had paid a total of Rs 41 per share in dividends over two tranches.

Godrej Consumer Products announces Rs 5 dividend

Godrej Consumer Products has fixed the record date of November 4 for its interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The dividend will be paid on each share of Re 1 and marks the FMCG company’s first dividend payout for FY27.

Beneficiaries shall receive the said amount on or before November 27. In FY26, the company paid out a total of Rs 20 per share in dividends.

Colgate Palmolive to turn ex-date on November 2

Colgate Palmolive (India) declared its first interim dividend of Rs 24 per share of face value Re 1 for the Financial Year 2026-27. Investors holding Colgate’s stock on or before November 2 shall be eligible for the payout.

Beneficiaries shall receive the payout on and from November 19. This would take the company’s total dividend payout for this quarter to Rs 653 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces Rs 5 interim dividend

For FY27, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. This shall be paid on each equity share of Rs 5, and the PSU is slated to check its record books on November 3.

This means if an investor wishes to be eligible for the payout, their names must appear in Mazagon Dock’s record books on or before November 3. Eligible investors shall receive the dividend payment on or before November 26.

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Engineers India to turn ex-date on November 5

Engineers India has informed exchanges that the PSU will turn ex-dividend on November 5. However, the dividend amount has not been disclosed yet, and the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at Engineers India’s board meeting.

In FY26, the PSU paid a total of Rs 5 per share in dividends.

Asian Paints announces Rs 5.75 per share interim dividend

Asian Paints’ board of directors announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share for FY27. The said amount will be paid on each share of Re 1, and the record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the same has been fixed for November 4.

Shareholders of Asian Paints shall receive the payment on or after November 13.