Share Market Today LIVE, 30th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty is flat in early trade on Friday, October 30, indicating a quiet start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 15 points lower, or 0.07%, at 23,027.50 points.

Most Asian markets opened sharply lower this morning, while US markets also closed in the red on Thursday.

Crude oil prices were slightly higher in early trade, with Brent crude at $111.47 per barrel. Prices have eased from the four-year highs reached earlier this week.

Investors will keep an eye on the quarterly earnings of heavyweights Reliance Industries, which is slated to release its results later today.

Indian Markets on Thursday

The Indian stock market ended Thursday’s session on a strong note, with the Sensex rising over 900 points and the Nifty closing above 22,900.

The Sensex ended 1.24% higher at 74,151.04 points. The Nifty 50 ended up 237.90 points, or 1.05%, at 22,936.75 points.

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