After leaving us impressed with the Galaxy Buds 4 range earlier this year, Samsung has now ventured into the open-ear clip-in earbuds category. The Galaxy Buds On is the company’s first open-ear clip-on wireless earbuds similar to the many options already available from Sony, Nothing and various other audio brands, but Samsung’s idea is to bring hands-free Google Gemini Live interactions into everyday commuting and fitness routines.

At the moment, the Galaxy Buds On have been revealed in South Korea only and Samsung is expected to bring it to our shores in the coming months. Unlike the Galaxy Buds 4 and Apple AirPods 5, the new earbuds bypass traditional in-ear silicone seals entirely, relying instead on a flexible shape-memory alloy band that clips around the outer ear while leaving the ear canal completely unblocked.

Galaxy Buds On features at a glance

Unlike traditional in-ear Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds On feature an outer-ear clip-on design constructed with a flexible shape-memory alloy band. Sitting outside the ear canal, they promise all-day wearability without the pressure build-up common to sealed tips. And then there’s the audio performance, which makes a lot of promises.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On

TwinBoost speaker drivers: Open-ear designs historically suffer from weak bass response. Samsung addresses this with TwinBoost speakers engineered specifically to enhance low-frequency output, delivering punchy bass lines without requiring an ear-canal seal.

Audio leakage reduction : Utilising phase-cancellation acoustic tuning, the earbuds prevent sound spill, ensuring private calls and personal playlists remain unheard by nearby commuters.

Qualcomm Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 architecture: Powered by the S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform with an integrated Class-D amplifier, the buds optimise high-fidelity sound output while maintaining up to 9.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Gemini Live makes the difference

While most open-ear earbuds function primarily as passive audio conduits, the Galaxy Buds On act as an active ambient engine driven by Google’s Gemini Live.

Hands-free Gemini Live interactions: Simply saying “Hey Google, let’s talk Live” initiates a continuous conversational stream with Gemini AI directly through the headset. Users can access real-time information, navigate routes, or manage tasks mid-workout without touching a phone or tapping an earbud.

Dynamic auto-volume and adaptive ambient balance: Integrated micro-mics analyse surrounding noise floor shifts in real time, balancing ambient clarity with media levels automatically. Samsung says that passing a noisy construction site elevates speech clarity, while stepping into a quiet room normalises volume to prevent acoustic shock.

Intelligent Clear Call system: Combining a 3-microphone array, a bone-conduction Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), and machine-learning noise-suppression algorithms, the Buds On isolate vocal acoustics even against severe wind noise.

Natural Head Gesture control: Built-in motion sensors allow users to answer or decline incoming calls, dismiss alarms, and interact with incoming notification readouts using intuitive head nods or shakes.

Instant Voice Memo recording: A touch-and-hold shortcut activates high-fidelity voice note recording, which is indexed and transcribed for voice search through Samsung Bixby.

Galaxy Buds On vs. AirPods Pro 3: A quick comparo

Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 3 focus heavily on health-centric monitoring, whereas the Galaxy Buds On target continuous environmental integration.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Buds On Apple AirPods Pro 3 Form Factor & Fit Open-Ear Clip-On (Shape-Memory Alloy) In-Ear Sealed (Silicone Tips + Active Pressure Relief) Acoustic Strategy Open-Air Ambient Blend + Sound Leakage Reduction Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) + Adaptive Audio AI Integration Google Gemini Live (Conversational Real-time AI) Siri + Apple Intelligence Contextual Assistance Primary Focus Environmental Awareness & Voice Workflows Biometric Health Tracking & Spatial Audio Health & Fitness Sensors Basic Activity & Gesture Motion Tracking Photoplethysmography (PPG) Heart Rate & Calorie Sensors Hands-Free Control Natural Head Gestures (Nod / Shake) + Live Voice Stem Pinch / Capacitive Touch + Siri Voice Triggers Battery Life (Single Charge) Up to 9.5 Hours Up to 8 Hours (ANC on) / 6.5 Hours (Workout + Heart Rate)

Determining which earbud is “smarter” depends entirely on how intelligence is defined within a personal workflow.

The AirPods Pro 3 are the health specialists. For users who view ear-worn wearables as biometric instruments, Apple wins. By tracking optical heart rate metrics continuously during workouts via PPG sensors, the AirPods Pro 3 function as a dedicated health sensor node directly integrated into Apple Fitness.

The Galaxy Buds On are the ambient and conversational experts. By combining an open-ear shape with Gemini Live, the Galaxy Buds On create a non-intrusive computing layer. You remain fully present in your surroundings while engaging in fluid, natural conversation with an AI assistant.