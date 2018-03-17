This big update will change how you use WhatsApp groups; here’s what it is

WhatsApp has introduced one more feature for the groups – you can now search a participant in a group

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature that will change the way you use and interact with the groups. The new feature allows you to add a group description so that the group members know what the group is about. Besides, WhatsApp has introduced one more feature for the groups – you can now search a participant in a group. Moreover, the update also includes an easier way to switch from a voice call to video call by the tap of a button.

The WhatsApp for Android has been updated with the group description feature that will let you add a description or a topic to a group. This will tell the participants about what this group is. The group descriptions can be 512 characters long and seen by going to the group info, where it can be found below the group photo and name. These will also be available on the chat screen as a box, tapping on which will take you to the description. This feature was first spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.18.54 for Android and version 2.18.28 for Windows Phone.

The other notable feature related to the groups is the ability to search for the members with their names. There are many users who are either admin or a part of a WhatsApp group with many participants. This feature will help in looking for a member without the hassle of scrolling the list of all the members with the help of a search bar on the group info screen. This feature originally rolled out on iOS earlier this month.

The WhatsApp calling can now be switched between voice and video by tapping a button. The interface during a voice now consists a video call button to switch to video calls and vice versa. The feature was initially spotted on WhatsApp beta version for Android in January and rolled out on iOS in February this year.