Revealed! 10 best technology companies to work for in India

Indeed, a US-based job portal that also operates in India, has outed a list of 10 best technology companies in India to work for

India is home to many global companies today, thanks to the government’s push towards attrracting global investments. Global tech companies, too, have gained a firm foothold in the country, contributing to the rise in the global rankings of India as a technology hub. While there are a number of factors behind the rise in rankings, the uptick in hiring of technical professionals and graduates over the years has brought about a better tech industry in India.

Meanwhile, the thriving IT sector in India has simultaneously offered a competitive scenario for the aspirants, making it difficult for them to choose which one to work for. Indeed, a US-based job portal that also operates in India, has outed a list of 10 best technology companies in India to work for. The list has been created keeping in mind not only the ‘industry-leaders’, but also the companies that value their employees, while parallelly offering them good career opportunities.

Here are the 10 Best tech firms to work for in India:

10. Cognizant Technology Solutions – Cognizant Technology Solutions is an American tech firm providing IT services including technology, digital, and consulting services to the clients and vendors. It has its offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mangalore.

9. HP – HP was founded in 1939, however it later came to India and has been operating in the country for a long time now. The company was in 2015 restructured into two units – HP Inc that deals in laptops, personal computers, 2D and 3D printing solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise that works in consultation, business, and other financial services. It has offices in India at these locations – Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Udham Singh Nagar.

8. SAP Software & Solutions – SAP is a multinational software firm that deals in enterprise software and support to manage business operations. In India, SAP has offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

7. Microsoft – Microsoft is a name that needs no introduction. Headquartered in Redmond, California, Microsoft operates in many countries including India. It manufactures, develops, manages personal, enterprise computers, tablets, smartphones, cloud services. Windows, which is the widely used operating system in the world, has been developed by Microsoft. Microsoft has offices in India in following locations – Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Kochi.

6. Cisco – Cisco is a US-based multinational company that manufactures, develops, and sells networking hardware and solutions. It also offers IT services to other companies, in addition to assisting them in setting up their network framework. It has offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Pune.

5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – Tata Consultancy Services is a homegrown tech company under the Tata Group. It operates in many countries providing IT services, consulting, and business solutions. It has offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore,, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa (Goa), Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Nagpur, Vadodara, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum, and Bhubaneswar.

4. IBM – International Business Machines, or IBM, is a multinational company headquartered in New York, United States and in present in over 170 countries. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells computer hardware, middleware and software; and offers hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. Its offices are located in Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Noida, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Pune, and Visakhapatnam.

3. Intel – Intel is one of the leading technology companies headquartered in California, US. Intel is short for Intel Corporations and deals in microprocessors, chipsets, computer hardware, networking solutions, and other semiconductor devices. Its office locations in India include, Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Noida, Pune, and Secunderabad.

2. Amazon – Amazon started off as an online book-selling platform, but now it runs the world’s largest e-commerce website operating in many countries including India. Besides, Amazon offers cloud and AI services under its Amazon Web Services, or AWS, brand. Moreover, Amazon recently forayed into the offline market with the opening of its outlets. It also owns Whole Foods outlet in the US. in India, Amazon has offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

1. Google – Google is the world’s biggest search giant that is available across the world, except a few countries. Google owns Android that runs a major share of smartphones in the world. Apart from this, Google offers cloud services, advertising solutions, and hardware more recently. In India, Google has offices in Bangalore, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.