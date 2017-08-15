Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart tomorrow, 1st time with latest Android Nougat; check timing and other details

The phone features 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. (Photo from Mi website)

Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Tuesday i.e. 16th August. According to a promotional banner on Flipkart website, the next sale of Redmi Note 4 will take place on 16th August at 12 noon. The most important part of this sale is that this time the Redmi Note 4 will be available with latest Android Nougat version update. According to the Flipkart banner, Redmi Note 4 is India’s number 1 selling smartphone as 5 million units have been already sold until 12th of August. Earlier, when Redmi Note 4 was launched, Xiaomi India head Manu Jain had said that the company hopes to sell double the volume of the device’s predecessor, Redmi Note 3.

Photo from Flipkart website

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4 was launched in three variants – 2GB RAM/32GB memory, 3GB RAM/32GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory – are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Photo from Flipkart website

The first sale for Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is among the top smartphone players in the Indian market. It is also aggressively looking at expanding its offline play in the country.