Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Thursday reported a four-fold year-on-year surge in its standalone net profit to Rs 501.57 crore for the quarter ended September.

Healthy growth in net interest income and fall in credit costs boosted the profit. It had posted a net profit of Rs 125.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose marginally from Rs 493.39 crore in Q1FY27, reflecting the impact of the rise in credit costs.

The stock closed down 4.15% at Rs 1,095 on the NSE.

In an exchange filing, the company said net interest income (NII) expanded by 30.9 % to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, NII grew 9.8%. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 15.1% from 13.3% in the same period last year. Sequentially, the NIM rose from 14.4%.

Credit costs declined by 43.1% YoY to Rs 299.2 crore. They, however, rose by 40.8% sequentially due to an increase in provisioning for expected credit loss (ECL), according to the analysts’ presentation.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined sharply to 1.79% in the quarter under review from 3.65% a year ago. It also declined from 2.18% in the June 2026 quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 19.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 30,946 crore.

Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Narayanan said the return on assets guidance has been revised upward from 4.0-4.8% to 5.2–5.8%. The guidance for return on equity has been raised from 16.0–20.0% to 21.0–24.0%.

“For H2FY27, the focus is to grow responsibly while staying vigilant amid the evolving macroeconomic environment. We will remain cautious in districts showing drought-related challenges, while meeting the growing credit needs of our seasoned customers, and stepping up new customer acquisition”, Narayanan said.