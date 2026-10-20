The September quarter is expected to offer early indications of how pricing interventions and subscriber additions are shaping revenue growth at India’s telecom operators, with analysts forecasting sequential growth in revenue and earnings for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea (Vi), meanwhile, is expected to report modest revenue growth while continuing to post losses.

The impact of Airtel’s withdrawal of lower-value prepaid plans, Jio’s Prime membership and Vi’s efforts to stabilise its subscriber base will be among the key monitorables, they added.

Airtel’s plan changes are expected to support average revenue per user (Arpu), experts said, while Jio is likely to benefit from continued subscriber additions and growth in its home broadband business. Vi’s is expected to report sustained recovery in its subscriber base as it ramps up capital expenditure.

“Arpu impact of Airtel’s recent price interventions especially the removal of Rs 299 plan, (is) estimated to have 1.5-2% positive impact,” analysts from UBS said. The brokerage expects consolidated revenue to rise 2.9% sequentially and Ebitda to grow 3% sequentially.

However, the gains need to be weighed against possible subscriber churn. “We will watch for any elevated churn from Bharti to peers given its unilateral tariff actions on low end prepaid plans and postpaid hikes,” analysts from JPMorgan said. The brokerage expects Airtel’s India wireless Arpu to rise 1.5% sequentially to Rs 268, with net additions of 2.1 million. Airtel’s Q1 Arpu came in at Rs 264.

Jio is expected to add 8-9 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its base to around 541-542 million (Q1 was at 533.3 million). Analysts expect Jio’s Arpu to rise 3-4%, partly supported by additions to its home broadband business and upfront recognition of Jio Prime’s one-time membership fee.

Vodafone Idea is expected to report subscriber base in the range of 193-195 million, with Arpu estimates ranging from Rs 177-181. Revenue is projected at around Rs 11,600-11,900 crore, while Ebitda is expected at around Rs 5,000 crore. The company is still likely to continue reporting a net loss exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

The timing of the next sector-wide tariff increase remains uncertain. Analysts have pushed its expectation for tariff hikes from the December quarter to the June quarter of FY28, making the impact of existing pricing interventions and the ability to retain subscribers key monitorables for the industry.