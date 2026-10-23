Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will go on sale globally on Friday, October 23, but customers in India will not be able to buy the device as walk-in purchasers on launch day, with in-store availability restricted to those who have already placed online orders.

The restriction comes amid limited initial supplies of the ₹2,99,900 device and strong early demand, according to analysts. Apple, however, said there will be limited walk-in purchases allowed in the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico and much of the UK and Europe.

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Apple has also capped purchases at two iPhones per customer on its Indian online store. Customers can order two units of the same model or combine two different models, but cannot purchase more than two devices in a single order. The company has not publicly explained the rationale behind the cap.



Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC India and SEA, attributed the restrictions primarily to supply constraints, including a shortage of memory components affecting Apple’s smartphone lineup.



“A first-generation foldable adds further complexity, so initial volumes will be limited,” Joshi said. Per-customer caps could help distribute scarce inventory among more buyers and discourage bulk purchases for resale, she added.



The limited supply could push some purchases into early 2027, rather than significantly affecting overall demand, Joshi said.“The Duo is more significant for Apple’s premium positioning than for India volumes,” she added.

Analysts also said the supply-demand imbalance could also fuel grey-market sales, with some buyers seeking devices from overseas to avoid waiting for official supplies.

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“The limited availability will definitely fuel the gray market,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint said, adding that demand in this case is definitely much more than supply.

Pathak said early interest had exceeded expectations, with pre-booking interest reaching nearly three times the level observed around the device’s announcement. However, he expects the market at this price point to remain niche in the near term.

“At three lakhs, the market is very niche. I’ll say only like less than 1% of the market operates in that segment,” he said.

Joshi said that the duo has arrived as the market moves toward higher prices, with IDC expecting smartphone ASPs to rise in strong double digits in 2026, as India’s ASP hit a record $315 in Q2 ’26. “Premium demand remains comparatively resilient, supported by financing options. Apple’s entry is a catalyst for the foldable category and an added challenge for Samsung, which has led it for almost a decade,” she added.

The iPhone Duo will be available in Star White and Night Sky, with four storage configurations ranging from ₹2,99,900 to ₹4,49,900. The device features a 5.4-inch outer display and a larger inner screen, and is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip.