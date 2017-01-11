Demonetisation effect: Traffic police goes cashless; now pay fines & file complaints online

In the MTPapp, commuters can also report traffic violations if they see them, including rash driving, wrong parking, no helmets and more. This has been released by the Maharashtra government and the fine tickets are fully automatic now.

Mumbai traffic police’s pet project MTPapp, an e-challan system is finally announced. It is an app which enables users to do cashless transactions, like pay fines when tickets are sent to their numbers when caught violating rules in CCTV cameras. The system currently works only on Android smartphones. In the app, commuters can also report traffic violations if they see them, including rash driving, wrong parking, no helmets and more. This has been released by the Maharashtra government and the fine tickets are fully automatic now and they will be sent one when caught.

This method of cashless transactions can help in curbing corruption. This system is already available in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where offenders can pay directly online. For the payments, the traffic cops have been given card reading machines. The commuters can also pay at Vodafone stores, fo which a list has been provided. Within the app, users can also post pictures of the people against whom the complaint gets files. Notably, the app can also suggest its user’s nearby parking spots.

Vehicle owners can also apply for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and follow them up through this app. Interestingly, there is a list of traffic rules and violations in the app. While filing a complaint within the app, users get a range of options to choose from which indicate towards which type of violation they have witnessed, like traffic sign jumping, seat belt violation, using cell phones etc. Users can click and send up to 3 pictures and later follow up on the reports using the ID that they receive.

You may also like to watch:

Commuters can also contact the police in case of accidents, fire, or blockages. Examples regarding previous complaints have also been mentioned in the app to give users an idea of what it needs. Additionally, you can also report rain and construction work in an area. The app, apart from listing out traffic offences, has also informed on the fines related to each category and it is a pretty long list. This app is applicable to both public and private transport.

The app is still slow at times, but given its utility, it is going to ve quite popular and it is then there would be a need to upgrade.