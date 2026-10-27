Sensex, Nifty at pre-open: The GIFT Nifty was lower in early trade on Tuesday, October 27, indicating another weak opening for Indian equities.

The GIFT Nifty was down 111 points, or 0.5%, at 22,662.50 points. Crude oil prices edged slightly lower this morning but remained significantly higher at around $115 per barrel.

Investors will also track domestic triggers such as the second-quarter earnings, which are likely to influence market sentiment during the session.

On Monday, the Sensex closed 482.92 points higher, or 0.66%, at 73,606.75. The Nifty 50 gained 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to close at 22,753.20.

Key global and domestic cues for October 27, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Most Asian markets were higher in early trade on Tuesday, October 27. South Korea’s Kospi gained 3.8% and the Kosdaq rose 2.9%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.7% while the broader Topix advanced 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.32% lower.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were lower in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $114.90 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 0.8% lower at $100.98 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Tuesday

US stock futures were largely flat on Tuesday morning. Dow Jones futures slipped 8 points, or less than 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures were slightly lower. The Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.1%.

US Markets on Monday

US stocks ended higher on Monday. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher at 7,676.77 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8% higher at 26,169.38 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146.42 points, or 0.28%, and ended at 52,361.58 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.06. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On October 26, the Indian rupee ended at 95.19 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading lower at around $4,024 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,43,270 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,452.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.6% lower at $54.01 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 196.06 per gram on Tuesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,462.49 crores on Monday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 2,609.57 crores.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s trading session, the cables sector gained the most, ending 3.8% higher. This was followed by the restaurant sector, which closed 3.3% higher.

The small finance sector was the worst hit, ending 5.8% lower. The sugar sector fell 2.4%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s session, the Oswal Group gained 8%, followed by the JSW Group, which closed 4% higher.

The Nagarjuna Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 4.8% lower.