With a starting price of Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB base model and scaling up to a staggering Rs 4,49,900 for the 2TB top variant, the Apple iPhone Duo has pushed smartphone pricing into uncharted territory. What’s even more shocking is that despite the premium, customers are lining up to get their iPhone Duo, and even shop for their family members as part of the festive season sales. The black market is witnessing traders charging a premium of Rs 1 lakh for base-spec iPhone Duo models!

But what if the iPhone Duo wasn’t an absolute necessary choice, and you are simply seeking a productivity device that doesn’t compromise on performance? Rs 3 lakh will get you a premium tablet, or a high-performance laptop, or an equally capable foldable phone.

Hence, we went searching on the internet for various productivity gadgets that you can buy instead of the iPhone Duo for the same kind of money and not miss out on anything critical.

The Android foldable rivals

If your goal is to own a pocket-friendly device that unfolds into a mini-tablet, Android manufacturers offer refined and mature alternatives that leave a massive chunk of your savings intact.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Series

Price range: Rs 1.74 lakh – Rs 2.3 lakh

Why consider it: Samsung has spent several generations perfecting inner-screen durability and multitasking software. With features like Taskbar, deep multi-window app floating, and versatile cameras, it offers a productivity-first experience. You get a premium foldable experience while saving over Rs 1,00,000 compared to the baseline iPhone Duo. You even get to choose between a passport-shaped design and a chocolate bar-esque taller design.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold series

Price range: Rs 1,72,999 – Rs 1,86,999

Why consider it: For users who prefer stock Android, instant OS updates, and class-leading computational photography, Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold brings an ergonomic outer display and robust on-device Gemini AI features. It offers an easy-to-use form factor and a set of versatile high quality cameras, all without the heavy price premium of Apple’s first-gen foldable architecture.

The traditional smartphone alternative: Go “Pro Max”

Apple iPhone 18 Pro/ 18 Pro Max

Price range: Rs 1,44,900 – Rs 1,79,900

Why consider it: If you are deeply committed to iOS and refuse to leave the Apple ecosystem, sticking with a traditional slab flagship saves you at least Rs 1,20,000. With the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, you retain top-tier video capture, industry-leading battery life, and high display brightness, all while avoiding the early-adopter durability risks associated with folding glass panels. Most importantly, you get Face ID, a proven and more capable camera system, and the most powerful mobile chip from Apple.

Laptop workstations

If your main reason for eyeing a foldable is getting a larger workspace on the go, dedicated laptops give you far more screen real estate, full desktop operating systems, and physical keyboards.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch

Price: Rs 2,39,900 – Rs 4,99,900

Why consider it: Instead of spending Rs 3 Lakh on a smartphone, yu can secure Apple’s top-of-the-line professional laptop. You get sustained performance for heavy video rendering, software development, or 3D work, backed by a massive Liquid Retina XDR display and multi-day battery efficiency.

Asus Zenbook Duo

Price: Rs 1,99,990 – Rs 2,39,990

Why consider it: If you genuinely want dual-screen productivity, this laptop gives you two full 14-inch OLED touchscreens connected by an integrated kickstand and detachable Bluetooth keyboard. It gives you a dual-monitor setup anywhere you go for less than the cost of Apple’s entry foldable.

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High-end Tablet Workstations

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4/M5) + Full Accessory Kit

Price: From Rs 2 lakh

Why consider it: Pairing a top-tier 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro gives you a massive canvas for digital illustration, document review, and high-resolution media creation. It costs significantly less than an iPhone Duo while delivering desktop-class performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra + Book Cover Keyboard

Price: Rs 1,64,498 – Rs 2,12,998 (Bundle)

Why consider it: Featuring a colossal 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (starting at Rs 1,49,999 for Wi-Fi or Rs 1,64,999 for 5G) combined with Samsung’s official Book Cover Keyboard / Pro Keyboard (Rs 14,499 – Rs 27,999) gives you a massive Android workstation. With Samsung DeX desktop mode, bundled S Pen stylus support, and full-screen multitasking, it serves as a true laptop replacement at a fraction of the iPhone Duo’s cost.

The ‘ecosystem split’ strategy

Rather than spending Rs 2,99,900 on a single mobile device, a Rs 3-Lakh budget also allows you to assemble an entire multi-device tech suite:

Flagship smartphone: iPhone 18 Pro (~Rs 1,64,900)

Ultra-portable laptop: MacBook Air 13-inch (~Rs 1,49,900)

Total Investment: Rs 3,14,900