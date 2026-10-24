Mumbai Metro Line 5, connecting Thane with Bhiwandi, is moving closer to its planned opening after receiving its first train rake this month. The 11.9-km corridor has received a rake borrowed from Metro Lines 2A and 7, with trial runs expected to begin next week, reported The Indian Express.

The arrival of the train follows the energisation of overhead equipment (OHE) and tracks in early October. Trial runs, which are expected to continue for a few months, will be followed by safety inspections and final clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) before passenger services can begin.

The corridor is tentatively scheduled to open in December 2026, or by the end of the 2026-27 financial year, as station finishing work continues alongside preparations for testing.

Metro Line 5 to cut Thane-Bhiwandi travel time

The first phase of Metro Line 5 is expected to improve connectivity between Thane and Bhiwandi, particularly for workers travelling to the latter’s warehouses and workplaces.

Many commuters currently depend on shared autorickshaws, paying Rs 40-50 per seat while navigating congested roads. Journeys that can take 45 minutes or longer during peak hours could be reduced to around 25 minutes once the metro corridor becomes operational.

The line will start at Balkum Naka in Thane and end at Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi. Its seven stations are Kasarvadavali, Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata and Dhamankar Naka. Kasarvadavali will provide an interchange with Metro Line 4.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 6,741 crore, with the depot located at Kasheli. Daily ridership is projected to reach 3.025 lakh passengers by 2031.

Spare rakes to be used until dedicated trains arrive

Metro Line 5 will initially operate using spare BEML train sets currently stationed at the Mandale depot for Metro Lines 2A and 7. The rake brought to the new corridor was transported coach by coach to Metro Line 4 in Thane and then moved through the interchange at Kasarvadavali to Line 5 during Navratri.

The temporary arrangement will allow the systems and signalling infrastructure to be integrated and tested before services begin. However, trains are expected to operate at lower speeds initially, with a longer interval of five to six minutes between services.

Dedicated rakes ordered for Metro Line 5 are expected to arrive next year. Those trains will also need to undergo trials before being introduced for passenger operations.

The opening of the Thane-Bhiwandi section could coincide with the launch of the second phase of Metro Line 9, covering Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden in Mira-Bhayandar, as well as the first phase of Metro Line 4 between Gaimukh and Cadbury Junction in Thane.

The next phase of Metro Line 5 is planned to extend the corridor from Bhiwandi towards Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, with a target deadline of 2030-31.