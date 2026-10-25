IDFC FIRST Bank expects credit and deposit growth to remain around 20% in the near term, says MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan. He tells Christina Titus that the impact of the proposed changes in insurance commission norms will be largely offset by savings from FCNR(B) funding and the benefits of higher interest rates. Excerpts:

The bank reported a 196.5% year-on-year increase in net profit in Q2. What were the key drivers?

Our growth has been steady, with the core loan book and deposits expanding by around 20-22%. More importantly, operating expenses are growing about 500 basis points slower than income, reflecting tighter cost controls. This has helped operating profit grow 39%. At the same time, credit costs, or provisions, have declined 27% year-on-year as portfolio quality improves. Higher operating profit, coupled with lower provisions, is driving profitability.

Do you expect credit and deposit growth to sustain at these levels?

We believe growth of around 20% in both loans and deposits is sustainable for the foreseeable future, given the demand environment. We are still a relatively young bank with a smaller base, making growth of around 20% quite comfortable for us.

How have FCNR(B) deposits affected margins? What is your outlook for net interest margins?

The decline in net interest margin (NIM) is partly optical. We raised loans worth $2.5 billion through our International Banking Unit to lend to NRI customers, enabling them to place FCNR(B) deposits with the bank. This expanded the denominator without a corresponding increase in net interest income.

However, the larger denominator also proportionately benefits the operating expense and credit cost ratios. Looking at NIM alone does not capture the full picture, which becomes evident at the return-on-assets (RoA) level.

We expect margins to recover to around 5.8% by Q4 FY27 as the excess liquidity from FCNR(B) deposits is deployed. These inflows have been hugely positive for the bank, providing substantial structural liquidity for three to five years.

Have deficient monsoons and drought-like conditions in some states affected your loan portfolio?

Based on what we see today, we remain comfortable with our credit cost outlook for Q3 and Q4. However, the situation is evolving, and we are monitoring developments very closely.

How do you see rural lending evolving amid these risks? Could weak monsoons and rising inflation hurt rural consumption and credit growth?

Rural financing is an integral part of the country’s economic ecosystem, and credit must continue to flow to these segments. We will continue expanding our rural loan portfolio across microfinance, tractor loans, Kisan Credit Cards, dairy loans, rural SME loans and micro-enterprise lending.

I do not necessarily expect rural consumption to slow. The impact of the monsoon has not been uniform across the country, and several regions have received normal rainfall.

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What impact do you expect from the insurance regulator’s proposed commission norms? How will the bank absorb the potential hit to fee income?

We should assume the draft regulations are implemented in their current form and factor in the impact. However, there are offsets.

The Rs 35,000 crore raised through FCNR(B) deposits has come at a cost roughly 1 percentage point lower than comparable domestic funding. This translates into significant savings on funding costs.

Further, if interest rates rise in line with our house view, our floating-rate loan book will reprice faster, while deposit rates will adjust with a lag. These benefits should largely offset the impact of the proposed commission norms, allowing the bank to broadly meet its profitability targets for FY28.