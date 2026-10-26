Block co-founder Jack Dorsey, who was ex-CEO of erstwhile Twitter (now X), posted a simple release announcement introducing Dessa – a full-duplex voice AI model developed by a small research team inside Block. Within hours, demo clips of Dessa began circulating heavily across social media platforms, sparking a new debate among researchers, tech leaders, and everyday observers.

How Dessa differs from conventional AI systems

Dessa is quite different from existing AI voice systems like Gemini and ChatGPT. While these traditional voice AI systems operate as a pipeline, i.e., speech-to-text conversion, large language model (LLM) text processing, followed by text-to-speech synthesis, their multi-step process often introduces lag, strips vocal emotion, and leads to robotic phrasing.

Dessa, however, works differently as it abandons text entirely.

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Audio-to-audio native: Dessa processes raw sound directly. Audio goes in, and audio comes out. No text transcripts or pre-trained text models are used as intermediaries.

Trained like a human child: Block’s AI research unit (led by former members of Toronto deep learning startup Dessa) trained the model strictly on audio recordings of human conversation. It learned nuance, inflection, tone, and pacing by listening—much like an infant picking up spoken language.

Full-duplex interaction: Unlike turn-based assistants that wait for you to stop speaking before processing, Dessa listens and talks simultaneously. It can laugh mid-sentence, interject, or pause naturally when interrupted.

Local on-device execution: The model operates fully offline, running inference locally on hardware like an Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max without needing cloud data centers.

We believe voice is the most natural way to interact with intelligence, so we created Dessa, the most authentic full-duplex speech model ever built. Talking with it feels like talking with a person…full of emotion, nuance, pauses, and a natural cadence. https://t.co/r0qFLdvd6c — jack (@jack) October 23, 2026

Why social media is fixated on the demos

Ever since Dessa’s demos were outed, the social media went on a frenzy, especially from Dessa’s technical specifications and more from how disturbingly authentic its unedited audio clips sound. In shared recordings on Block’s official release page and across social channels:

Emotional imperfection: In one widely shared clip, a user incorrectly gets called by another name; when corrected, Dessa laughs, stumbles slightly, and adjusts naturally—a mistake that feels human rather than coded.

Contextual awareness of sound: When a speaker’s voice drifts away, Dessa asks them to step closer to the microphone because they sound distant—demonstrating spatial awareness directly from audio cues rather than text prompts.

Subtle reactions: In response to good news, the model gasps under its breath, shifts pitch dynamically, and mimics human emotional cadence (like teary gratitude or comedic irony) with unprecedented fidelity.

Is a ‘too human’ AI safe?

While tech enthusiasts are celebrating the breakthrough in natural voice interaction, the tech community’s reaction is far from unanimous. The realism of Dessa’s voice has rekindled debates over AI safety and deepfake vulnerability.

“Imagine being in serious pain while a voice AI has no idea and just keeps going. That’s the safety problem. Dessa is a step toward fixing it,” said the Block Research Team.

A voice model capable of genuine real-time emotional synthesis and human-like imperfection poses clear security risks if misapplied. If an AI can match human pacing, laughter, and vocal flaws so precisely, distinguishing between a synthetic caller and a real family member or financial agent becomes significantly harder.

Acknowledging these implications, Block confirmed that Dessa is not currently available to the public. Instead, the company is granting early access exclusively to select AI safety researchers to red-team the model and analyse unanticipated risks before considering any broader release.