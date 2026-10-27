Anthropic’s seven cofounders could each be worth between $27 billion and $29 billion if the artificial intelligence company goes public at a valuation of $2 trillion, according to estimates based on its latest regulatory filing, reported the Fortune.

The company, which was founded by seven former OpenAI employees in January 2021, filed paperwork for its initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The filing gives investors their first detailed look at how much of the company its founders own.

Following this, AI-linked stocks rose on Monday. Shares of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, rose nearly 3%. Microsoft and Amazon also gained nearly 1% each.

Each of the seven cofounders of Anthropic holds roughly 240 million shares, according to the filing. At $58.90 per share, the price used in Anthropic’s most recent private funding round, their individual stakes would be worth between $13.7 billion and $14.4 billion.

If Anthropic reaches the $2 trillion valuation estimated by Wall Street, each founder’s stake could be worth between $27 billion and $29 billion. However, these are estimates, not confirmed IPO values. The final figures will depend on the share price and the total number of shares after the listing.

Who are Anthropic’s seven cofounders?

The seven cofounders are Dario Amodei, the company’s chief executive; his sister Daniela Amodei, who serves as president and board chair; Tom Brown, chief compute officer; Jared Kaplan, chief science officer; Sam McCandlish, chief architect; Chris Olah, who leads interpretability research; and Jack Clark, head of the Anthropic Institute.

All seven are listed as selling stockholders in the IPO filing. However, the document does not say how many shares each founder plans to sell. The relevant fields have been left blank.

How much are the founders’ stakes worth?

The share counts come from Anthropic’s beneficial ownership table, which gives details as of September 30, 2026.

The figures include shares held directly by each founder or through trusts. They also include 2,185,400 stock options and 639,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) that are due to vest within 60 days.

According to Fortune, the estimates are based on Anthropic’s latest private funding round, which valued each share at $58.90, and a potential $2 trillion valuation at the time of its IPO.

Cofounder Role Shares held Value at $58.90 per share Estimated value at a $2 trillion IPO Tom Brown Chief compute officer 244.17 million $14.4 billion $28.8 billion Chris Olah Interpretability research lead 242.88 million $14.3 billion $28.7 billion Jared Kaplan Chief science officer 242.35 million $14.3 billion $28.6 billion Jack Clark Head of the Anthropic Institute 242.27 million $14.3 billion $28.6 billion Daniela Amodei President and board chair 241.41 million $14.2 billion $28.5 billion Dario Amodei CEO 240.64 million $14.2 billion $28.4 billion Sam McCandlish Chief architect 231.81 million $13.7 billion $27.4 billion

How Anthropic arrived at the $58.90 share price

The $58.90 figure is based on Anthropic’s Series H funding round.

Between May and June, the company sold 77.6 million Series H-1 preferred shares at $589.0095 each, raising $45.7 billion.

On September 17, Anthropic split its Class A and Class N common shares on a 10-for-1 basis. It also adjusted the conversion rate for its preferred shares to match the split.

As a result, each Series H preferred share now converts into 10 common shares, bringing the equivalent price to $58.90 per common share.

However, the private funding price is only a guide to the founders’ potential wealth. Investors in the Series H round received preferred shares, which carry rights that ordinary shareholders do not have.

What a $2 trillion valuation could mean

Anthropic has not disclosed its total share count in the IPO filing. However, the document provides enough information to estimate it.

The company said 846.8 million shares transferred to its newly created Anthropic Public Benefit Fund represented 5% of its fully diluted shares as of June 30, assuming Amazon’s convertible notes are fully converted into shares.

Based on that figure, Anthropic would have around 16.9 billion shares on a fully diluted basis. At a $2 trillion valuation, the implied price would be roughly $118 per share, according to Fortune’s estimate.

Using this estimate, each cofounder’s stake could be worth between $27 billion and $29 billion.

However, the $2 trillion figure does not appear in the IPO prospectus itself. It is based on Wall Street estimates reported before the filing.

Meanwhile, all seven cofounders have pledged to donate 80% of their personal Anthropic holdings to philanthropic causes.

However, the filing makes clear that the pledges are not legally binding.

Two of Anthropic’s biggest investors, Amazon and Google, are not included in the ownership table’s disclosed share counts.

CoreWeave, Nebius and other AI stocks recover

Shares of AI cloud computing companies CoreWeave and Nebius Group also rose after Anthropic’s filing. CoreWeave gained 5.7%, while Nebius Group climbed 2.3%.

Both stocks had suffered earlier losses following comments from SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk.

Data centre operators Applied Digital and IREN also moved higher, gaining 1% and 3%, respectively.

Chipmakers and data-storage companies also recorded gains. Memory chipmaker Micron rose 3%, while SanDisk, Western Digital and Seagate each added around 2.5%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained 2.5%, while Broadcom rose 3%.

Zoom Communications, which was an early investor in Anthropic, also advanced 1.5%.

The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major semiconductor stocks, rose more than 3%.

OpenAI IPO in focus as investors look beyond big names

Attention is now turning to a possible IPO by OpenAI. However, despite the growing interest in listings by major AI companies, their long-term impact on AI-related investments remains uncertain.

Investors are also weighing the opportunities against concerns over the huge amounts of money being borrowed and spent on AI infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.