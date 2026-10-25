Choosing a budget smartphone means deciding which features matter most. The Lava Virat Curve puts the emphasis on display quality and design, while the Mivi One focuses on practical features that make everyday use more convenient. Both offer 5G connectivity, large batteries and configurations suited to routine smartphone use, but cater to slightly different priorities.

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The Virat Curve makes a strong first impression with its 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. The curved edges give it a distinctive appearance, while the AMOLED panel delivers deeper blacks, richer colours and better contrast than a conventional LCD screen. Its 120Hz refresh rate also makes scrolling through social media, browsing websites and navigating menus feel smoother. For users who regularly watch videos or spend long hours on their phones, the display is a notable advantage.

Powering the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The combination is designed to handle everyday activities such as messaging, video streaming, web browsing and switching between apps. It should meet the needs of most regular users, although those who frequently play demanding games may want more processing power.

Photography is handled by a 50MP main camera, while the 13MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls. The setup covers the basics for casual photography and everyday communication. A 6,000mAh battery is another highlight, promising extended usage between charges. Support for 45W fast charging is useful for those who need to top up their phones without spending too much time connected to a power outlet.

Priced at ₹15,999, the Mivi One takes a more functional approach. Its 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display offers plenty of screen space for reading, browsing and watching videos. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor is geared towards everyday tasks, including messaging, video calls and social media. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it also provides a familiar configuration for users who need room for apps, photographs and other files.

The handset’s 50MP rear camera is suited to routine photography, while the 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. One of its distinguishing features is ClearTalk noise-reduction technology, designed to improve voice clarity during calls. Flip-to-silent automatically mutes incoming calls when the phone is placed face down, while a camera-flash alert notifies users of incoming calls. These thoughtful touches make the Mivi One a practical choice for everyday use.

Like the Lava handset, the Mivi One packs a 6,000mAh battery. Its IP64 rating also provides protection against dust and water splashes, offering some reassurance during everyday use.

The budget 5G market is crowded, with Redmi, Poco and Motorola offering stiff competition. Yet both phones have distinct strengths. The Lava Virat Curve stands out with its curved AMOLED display and 45W charging, while the Mivi One offers long battery life and useful calling features. Both make a strong case for buyers seeking an affordable smartphone for everyday use.

KEY FEATURES

Lava Virat Curve 5G

Display: 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor

Operating system: Android 16 operating system

Cameras: 50MP main camera, 13MP selfie camera

Battery: 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging support

Estimated price: ₹23,999 (6GB/128GB)

Mini One 5G

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor

Operating system: Android 16

Cameras 50MP rear, 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh battery

AI call noise reduction

Estimated price: ₹15,999 (6GB/128GB)