Think of a popular restaurant on a Sunday night. Everyone wants a table, but only a handful get the seats.

Something similar has happened with the Jio Platforms IPO. The basis of allotment was finalised on October 26, and some applicants will see shares in their accounts while others will get a refund of their application amount.

This leaves investors with one key question – what should they do if they do not receive any shares?

With the issue attracting heavy demand, missing out on an allotment does not necessarily mean missing the opportunity to invest. They can buy it from the secondary market after listing.

However, buying shares after listing requires a fresh assessment of the price.

Market experts have shared the levels they consider reasonable for investors who want to hold the stock over the long term.

Jio IPO: What is the entry price if you miss allotment?

For investors who do not receive shares through the IPO, the listing price will become an important factor in deciding whether to enter the stock.

Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities, believes investors could consider buying shares around the listing, provided they are prepared to stay invested for the long term.

“I think investors should try to average on listing. Up to about Rs 1,300 is a good sort of investment, but you have to have a long-term focus.”

What makes Jio Platforms a long-term investment bet?

Mehta’s view is based on the role telecom companies could play as internet usage and technology adoption expand. He sees Jio Platforms as a way to gain exposure to the telecom business and the infrastructure needed to support newer technologies.

He said, “It’s a very unique company in the sense that it is one of India’s leading telecom companies, along with Bharti Airtel. Any consumer-facing technology has to be implemented or scaled up, and the infrastructure has to be provided by telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Jio, not just in terms of 5G but also broadband and future communication-related technologies. So, I’m very positive on the entire sector. It’s a combination of several technologies available in a single stock.”

Is it worth buying above the IPO price?

Sneha Poddar, VP, Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, has also indicated that investors with a longer investment horizon could consider entering at levels above the issue price.

Poddar said, “From a long-term point of view, IPO price or 5-10% higher levels are also reasonable levels to enter”

She also pointed to a possible near-term trigger for the telecom sector, adding “anticipation of imminent telecom tariff revisions provides positive near-term momentum.”

Jio Platforms IPO: Issue size, subscription and listing date

Jio Platforms raised Rs 30,213 crore through its IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore issue in 2024 to become India’s largest public issue by value. The IPO opened on October 21 and closed on October 23, with a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share.

The issue received an overall subscription of 22.19 times. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 70.55 times their allocated portion, while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 14 times and the retail portion 2.72 times.

The basis of allotment is scheduled to be finalised on October 26, while the shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.