Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra a good laptop replacement? As 2026 makes compute devices more expensive than ever, Samsung decides to go all in with its top-tier flagship tablet. Samsung took its Tab S11 Ultra and gave it the most powerful processor it could find on the market, which when paired with a world-class display and a stylus, makes it a dream device for every multitasking lover. The result is a product that manages to impress as much as possible.

In fact, after living with the Tab S12 Ultra for a fortnight, I wonder why there’s so much hype around the similarly equipped Apple iPad Pro!

To answer my curiosity, I put my MacBook Air away and transitioned to the Tab S12 Ultra for all my work. Since I didn’t have the keyboard cover from Samsung, I used my wireless keyboard and mouse set to get my testing underway.

Before I dive in, here’s a quick look at the prices. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra carries a flagship starting price of Rs 1,49,999 for the base Wi-Fi 256GB storage model and goes up to Rs 1,84,999 for the 5G 512GB option). That puts it right up with premium laptops like the MacBook Air M5 and Dell XPS 13.

So, what’s the Tab S12 Ultra got to offer that makes Samsung ask for a premium?

Design and display

With a canvas of 14.6 inches, holding the Tab S12 Ultra feels immersive. Samsung managed to keep the chassis remarkably slim at just 5.1mm thin and surprisingly manageable at 692 grams. The size doesn’t make it as portable as most tablets, but then you need to consider what this tablet is meant for – being a laptop replacement, not one for couch-based Netflix sessions.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display left me impressed. It makes everything look bright, vibrant and responsive. The variable refresh rate keeps everything smooth, whether I was working on documents, watching movies on Netflix, or playing games. Samsung’s gadgets usually promise a great viewing experience with their OLED panels, and the content watching experience on the Tab S12 Ultra is outstanding. The display shines with trademark Samsung vibrance, deep blacks, and punchy colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

I appreciate Samsung for including an in-screen fingerprint sensor alongside the a face recognition for making biometric authentication reliable. Also, unlike most laptops, the tablet comes with IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

It would have been great if Samsung offered some ports for connectivity like laptops, but in an age of online-only workflows, the Tab S12 Ultra manages just fine.

Software and Multitasking

Where the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra truly attempts to justify its laptop-tier pricing is in its software features and multitasking capability. Running on Samsung’s latest One UI interface layered over Android, the tablet makes full structural use of its expansive 14.6-inch display. Standard tablet mode easily supports three-way split-screen layouts alongside floating pop-up windows, allowing you to stream content, draft notes, and monitor messaging apps simultaneously without feeling cramped.

The real bonus comes with Samsung DeX mode. Switching into DeX transforms the standard Android layout into a full-fledged desktop interface complete with a bottom taskbar, system tray, app launcher, and overlapping resizable windows.

During testing, pairing the tablet with a Logitech Bluetooth keyboard and mouse made it remarkably easy to forget that this was an Android slate. The Bluetooth connection was seamless, and using dedicated mouse precision for text selection, dragging windows across the screen, and standard keyboard shortcuts made desk-bound productivity feel natural.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Multitasking performance holds up remarkably well under heavy workloads. Navigating across web browser tabs, handling spreadsheets, and managing floating documents feels fluid. While Android mobile apps still carry some UI limitations compared to full desktop suites, the synergy between Samsung DeX and external Bluetooth peripherals comes closer than ever to offering a true workstation alternative.

Laptop replacement? Yes. Only if your workflow isn’t processor intensive.

Performance, Battery Life, and Stylus

Under the hood, the Tab S12 Ultra features the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the base configuration. Flipping between demanding Android apps, light photo editing in Photoshop, and media streaming happens seamlessly without thermal throttling or lag. The 12GB RAM onboard keeps multitasking snappy on Chrome. Samsung’s touch-friendly One UI interface also makes the mouse an optional way to scroll through menus and file explorers.

The massive 11,600mAh battery provides incredible longevity. On local video playback testing, it lasted nearly 20 hours. Even during heavy day-long usage involving streaming, gaming, photo editing, and browser-based publishing roles, the tablet ended the day with over 40 percent remaining, making it a device you only need to charge once every two days.

Unlike Apple, Samsung continues to bundle the S Pen stylus in the box. The stylus uses EMR technology, which means no battery charging is required. It features a comfortable hexagonal grip, a dedicated button for erasing, and carries an IP68 durability rating. When not in use, it magnetically snaps onto the frame of the tablet. Neat.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

There’s no bypassing the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a highly capable device. It works well as a laptop replacement, especially if you pair a good set of wireless keyboard and mouse. Its display is stunning and the battery life is exceptional. The Samsung DeX interface provides a UI that comes close to replicating traditional desktop operating systems and makes it fun to use.

However, the price tag is what may make potential buyers consider alternative with more value. For example, Apple’s MacBook Air M5 costs Rs 1.5 lakh for the base variant – you get a full desktop experience with a traditionally lightweight laptop setup. It works like a PC and you can never be disappointed with it.

In comparison, the Samsung Tab S12 Ultra at Rs 1,49,999 only offers the tablet. Plus, you have to consider the prices of the accessories (Samsung’s official keyboard cover isn’t cheap). Also, the OS is based on Android, which is a stretched version of the software running on your phone – it has its limitations running demanding apps.

Hence, the onus falls upon you to decide what you seek from your portable computer. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is an incredible device if your daily workflow involves documents, spreadsheets, scribbling notes, annotating documents, consuming movies, and lots of browsing where a touchscreen would be helpful. This is the apex of productivity tablets today.