Noida International Airport (NIA) is looking to expand its airline network and build cargo operations as it seeks to establish itself as a second aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR). NIA CEO Nitu Samra, in an interview with Akbar Merchant, discusses passenger demand, connectivity, airport charges and plans to develop cargo and aircraft maintenance businesses. Excerpts:

Q. Passenger volumes remain below initial expectations. When do you expect utilisation to become sustainable?

A. We started operations in June with five destinations and are now connected to 16, with an average of 35 daily flights. Ground connectivity and passenger experience remain key priorities as we build the network and encourage traffic growth.

Q. How will the winter schedule expand connectivity, and how are you attracting more airlines?

A. IndiGo and Akasa Air currently operate an average of 35 daily flights to 16 domestic destinations. We anticipate additional destinations in the winter schedule as airline partners progressively build the network envisaged for Phase 1. Fleet deployment and route selection are commercial decisions for airlines, which will announce routes once operational planning is complete.

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Q. Is there a case for reviewing the Rs 490 user development fee to make the airport more competitive?

A. Our tariffs are competitive compared with those of other greenfield airports. The tariff model spreads cost recovery over a longer period to keep costs sustainable. Efficient infrastructure and faster passenger processing also help airlines lower operating costs, ultimately benefiting passengers.

Q. How are you addressing connectivity challenges in the absence of direct metro or rail links?

A. We have established a ground transport network across the NCR and neighbouring states, including round-the-clock electric taxis, ride-hailing services and chauffeur-driven rentals. UPSRTC and Haryana Roadways connect the airport to regional destinations, while DTC electric buses serve Delhi transit hubs. Electric buses connect the terminal to Noida’s Morna bus depot, and a redBus partnership offers bookable, live-tracked intercity coaches.

Q. When will international services begin, and which markets are you targeting?

A. International cargo operations are planned to begin in the coming weeks, followed by passenger services in subsequent months. We are in discussions with airlines across West Asia, Southeast Asia and other markets. Timelines and routes will depend on regulatory approvals, market conditions and airline network plans.

Q. How will NIA complement Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), rather than compete with it?

A. NIA is intended to complement existing NCR airport infrastructure by adding regional capacity, improving connectivity and expanding passenger choice. We are working with airlines, mobility providers and public transport authorities to improve accessibility and provide a seamless, digitally enabled passenger experience.

Q. What is the cargo terminal’s capacity, and how will it scale up?

A. The AISATS-operated terminal has an initial annual capacity of around 250,000 metric tonnes, with potential to scale up to 1.5 million tonnes. Its proximity to manufacturing clusters in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana positions the airport to serve exporters and importers across sectors such as electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. We are engaging domestic and global operators for express logistics, cold-chain and general cargo.

Q. What progress has been made in freighter operations, and what role will MRO play?

A. Agreements with SpiceXpress and Totsol Aviation envisage around 200 livestock freighter flights between September 2026 and August 2027. NIA’s first freighter, operated by Afcom Holdings from Chennai, carried nearly 20 tonnes of mixed cargo. Cargo, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft parking and commercial real estate are integral to our long-term revenue model. The planned Akasa Air MRO facility will support the development of an aviation maintenance hub and create skilled employment.