Suzuki Intruder 155 cc: Motorcycle review; the engine is a gem

Cruiser motorcycles are very American. These are generally large, heavy machines, powered by 1000cc-plus engines, and deliver strong low-speed torque. Riding position is, often, low and reclining—your feet are set forward. The most popular ones are those made by Harley-Davidson. During the 1980s, Japanese companies entered the segment, and soon started giving American companies a run for their money. One of the most successful models produced was the Intruder, made by Suzuki, which stormed the American market. The name has since become a legend within motorcycling circuits. In India, Suzuki Motorcycle sells the big Intruder M1800R (1783cc) motorcycle for Rs 15.95 lakh. But now, to give the ‘average’ biker the same cruiser motorcycling experience, the company has launched a ‘baby’ Intruder, a 155cc version. It certainly is not as powerful as its elder brother, but does it have similar riding habits? We ride it on the winding roads of Lavasa, a small town near Pune.

Design

With Intruder-style headlamp, the Intruder 155cc surely looks ‘mean’—at least when looked at from the front. Premiumness comes by way of projector-like LED position lamps, and the dynamic styling cues of the front cowl add substantial ‘size’ to it. The design team, led by Mamiko Hashimoto, has given it multiple elements to make it look big. There is a premium Intruder emblem that provides a sense of association with the rich international heritage of the bigger Intruder; and the engine RPM indicator is the same as that of the Hayabusa and GSX-R1000 in specification. At the rear, the tail-lamp has a compact design with horizontally laid out LED lights, and the twin exhaust has a unique styling that, the company says, leads to improved exhaust efficiency. Overall, the front-heavy styling offers a it a powerful look, even though the rear has a love-me-or-hate-me design.

Riding position

The riding position places the feet forward and the hands up on the ever so slightly raised handlebars, with the spine erect or leaning back slightly, depending on your height. However, you don’t sit as low as you do on some bigger cruiser motorcycles. That makes the Intruder 155cc good for both long rides and city commuting.

Technology A lot of features have been packed into the digital meter. The flat panel design looks like a smartphone. An interesting thing is that words ‘Ready Go’ appear on the meter when the ignition switch is turned on. The best thing about the motorcycle is its engine. The four-stroke, 154.9cc SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) petrol engine offers both low fuel consumption and good acceleration. It develops a peak power of 14.6bhp and a torque of 14Nm, and is mated to a five-speed (1 down, 4 up gearshift) transmission.

Ride

The Intruder 155cc appears so well put together that almost no vibrations are passed on to the rider’s body, even when the engine is running at a high RPM. At 148kg, it’s not a very heavy bike so you don’t really feel powerless at any point—however, this motorcycle is more about cruising leisurely rather than a 0-60kph sprint. The rear tyre (140/60R-70) is the widest in the segment and that leads to good road grip and handling. The swing-arm type rear monoshock ensures that riding even on bad roads is comfortable. It, certainly, is a small cruiser that can cover large distances. Its claimed fuel-efficiency is 44kpl and a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The top speed is 115kph.

Verdict

The birth of the Intruder in 1985 gave the world a modern cruiser. Suzuki has brought to India the same lineage, in a pocket-size avatar, at a price that can fit most pockets—Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi). There’s just one, fully-loaded model—complete with safety features such as ABS (anti-lock braking system)—available in two colours: black and silver. Its direct competitor is Bajaj Avenger Street 150, which looks rather plain Jane in comparison (though it’s cheaper). Will the baby Intruder sell in large numbers? The design might not be to everyone’s liking, so it’s too early to say, but what it will do is bring a large number of buyers to Suzuki showrooms, again because of its radical and unique design.