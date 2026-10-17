For centuries, sovereignty was largely a question of territory. A nation that controlled its borders, defended its land, and governed through its institutions was considered sovereign. That is being tested by a world where technology shapes economies, platforms shape behaviour and narratives, supply chains shape resilience, compute and chips shape industrial power, satellites shape connectivity and defence, and access to energy, water, and critical minerals shapes strategic choice. Geopolitics and geoeconomics are converging, making digital sovereignty inseparable from economic and national security.

Indian digital public infrastructure has demonstrated an ability to build at extraordinary scale. The space programme has delivered difficult missions with remarkable efficiency and lower costs. But we can’t keep patting ourselves on the back for these achievements or invoke jugaad as though ingenuity alone can bridge the frontier technological gap. The actual race requires deep science, sustained R&D, patient capital, and the ability to build technologies that others have not yet perfected.

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AI is the clearest warning. India has deeptech talent but not at scale, willing entrepreneurs but not the required deep risk capital, and a vast domestic market that trades its data for cheering the convenience economy. Critical layers of the global AI ecosystem remain concentrated elsewhere, including advanced chips, frontier models, hyperscale computing, foundational research, intellectual property, and long-term capital. Quantum computing presents a similar challenge.

The harder reality is that India remains a global middle power, even if we prefer to call ourselves a power in the middle. We are competing against an American system that has spent decades combining deep R&D, vast private capital, frontier innovation, and state-backed geopolitical power, and a Chinese system that has pursued equally deliberate investment in education, research, industrial scale, and strategic technologies, with little ambiguity about its global power ambitions.

These frontier technologies will disrupt global networks, society and the institutions through which societies collaborate. Synthetic media can blur information and manipulation. Autonomous systems can shift responsibility between humans and machines. Quantum computing could transform encryption and the security architecture of states.

That should create urgency. Frontier capability is built over decades through experimentation, failure, and persistence, and India needs to confront an uncomfortable weakness in its foundations. Our education and scientific institutions have produced few outliers and important national capabilities, but we cannot continue to invoke the global talent India exported decades ago as evidence of present-day strength.

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We should be able to examine that gap without defensiveness, learn from what has worked elsewhere, and undertake the difficult work of reform. That means resetting what education system should become, funding frontier science over longer horizons, giving leading researchers greater institutional freedom, creating stronger university-industry laboratories. If India wants technological sovereignty, public policy must learn to fund uncertainty, reward genuine breakthroughs, and distinguish intelligent failure from waste. Else, we risk producing islands of excellence without building the ecosystem needed to turn them into national capability.

The recent Elon Musk-Starlink episode illustrates why the stakes extend beyond commerce. Satellite communications are becoming critical infrastructure. They can connect remote regions and strengthen resilience, but they also operate across borders and can acquire strategic importance during conflict. Ukraine showed how a commercial satellite network can become part of wartime communications.

There is a harder question beneath the Starlink dispute. The world’s first trillionnaire controls a satellite network and a global social platform, operating at the intersection of technology, capital, and American political power. That gives private infrastructure unusual ability to influence governments and markets, information flows, and narratives. The US gains geopolitical advantage from the reach of its tech and infrastructure giants. India should examine foreign tech dependence not only through market access, but strategic influence.

India and the US today are a marriage with the partners apart-but-not-divorced yet, and jointly parenting a common-market interest. There is friction over trade, tariffs, energy, and strategic priorities, alongside deep economic and geopolitical interdependence. India should deepen the relationship without outsourcing its strategic choices to it. Protecting a long-term Indian interest may sometimes create short-term economic pain. The ability to absorb that pain is itself a measure of sovereignty.

This is where geopolitics meets geoeconomics. Globalisation spent decades optimising supply chains for efficiency and cost. The pandemic, wars, sanctions, and export controls exposed their fragility. Semiconductors, energy systems, cloud infrastructure, telecom, undersea cables, and critical minerals are now part of the national-security architecture. Supply-chain choices is a big driver of sovereignty.

Space may become the newest expression of this contest. Satellites already underpin communications, navigation, earth observation, intelligence, and defence. Reusable launch systems and large constellations are changing access to orbit. Musk’s ambition of a future Mars colony may sound distant, but the technologies developed in pursuit of it are already reshaping strategic power. Space is becoming an arena in which great powers will seek technological, economic, and military advantage. Control of orbital infrastructure can influence communications, navigation, surveillance, and power projection on Earth.

India has strengths in the space sector and an expanding private and innovation ecosystem. The global architecture of the space economy and security order is still being built, and India needs to be present at its governance. The common thread across the frontier technologies and global governance is strategic resilience. That does not mean manufacturing everything domestically. It means identifying dangerous dependencies, developing domestic capability where the stakes warrant it, diversifying suppliers, and maintaining credible alternatives, so that dependence never becomes coercion.

The next transformation must be a Frontier Revolution, making leadership in AI, quantum, space, and other emerging technologies a national obsession. India has done it before. Now, we require an ecosystem of STEM, capital, talent, institutions, and policy that can make India a nation capable of shaping the tech frontier. There can be no greater gratitude to a nation than to build for generations we may not meet, so that they inherit the freedom to remain sovereign, in an era defined by technologies we cannot yet fully imagine.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.