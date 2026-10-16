SEBI has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of fitness platform Cult.fit, allowing the Bengaluru-based company to move ahead with its proposed share sale, news agency Reuters reported.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued its observations on the company’s draft IPO papers on Friday. Cult.fit filed its IPO papers in July, proposing to raise up to ₹950 crore through a fresh issue of shares. Existing shareholders will offload 17.86 crore equity shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

Cult.fit plans to expand fitness centre network

Cult.fit intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to establish new fitness centres and meet branding and marketing expenses. The company operates through several membership channels, including its app, website, corporate partnerships and direct sales at its fitness centres. As of March 31, 2026, Cult.fit operated 708 fitness centres across India and had more than 9.87 lakh paid members. The company describes itself as India’s largest fitness and active lifestyle platform, with operations across 77 cities.

Temasek-backed investor among shareholders selling shares

The proposed OFS will include shares held by several existing investors, including MacRitchie Investments, backed by Temasek Holdings, Fitness First Luxembourg, IDG Ventures India Fund, Tata Digital, Chiratae Trust, Schroders Capital, Twenty Nine Capital Partners and Accel India V (Mauritius). Cult.fit counts Temasek, Accel and Schroders among its prominent investors. The OFS will allow these shareholders to sell part of their holdings, while the fresh issue will provide funds directly to the company for its expansion plans.

Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs to manage IPO

Axis Capital and Goldman Sachs are among the book-running lead managers for the proposed public issue. SEBI’s observations mark an important step in the IPO process, although the approval does not necessarily mean the company will launch the issue immediately. The timing and other details of the public offering will depend on the company’s plans and applicable regulatory requirements.