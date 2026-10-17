The Cabinet’s approval of Fairfax Financial Holdings as the strategic buyer of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank is more than the end of a long privatisation saga. At Rs 52,878 crore (about $5.6 billion), it is the largest foreign investment in India’s financial sector, arriving after Emirates NBD’s move on RBL Bank and SMBC’s stake in Yes Bank. It tells the world that Indian banking is open to serious, long-term capital. It also hands Fairfax one of the most demanding turnaround assignments in Indian finance.

In this article, we discuss the search by DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management), a bank that has potential for transformation, the question of pricing the deal, the aspect to address Fairfax’s two-point presence in Indian banking (CSB and now IDBI Bank), the aspect of further funding required to transform the bank, deposits and the brand, and the question of governance.

IDBI has been looking for a committed owner for roughly seven years, since LIC took control in 2018-19. The formal divestment began in October 2022, and there were false dawns along the way, including speculation about Kotak Mahindra Bank. That the government and LIC have now sold 30.48% and 30.24% respectively, with a clear buyer and clear terms, is an achievement in itself.

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Fairfax is not buying a distressed asset. In the June 2026 quarter, IDBI earned Rs 2,115 crore, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 2.30%, net NPAs at 0.16%, return on assets at 1.89%, and capital adequacy close to 27%. Advances grew 22%, the CASA (current account and savings account) ratio stands at 43.64%, and the book is weighted 70:30 towards retail. IDBI is legally a private bank, yet its culture is still that of a public sector institution. That gap between the balance sheet and the organisation is where Fairfax’s opportunity lies.

Fairfax will pay Rs 81 a share, a 23% premium to book value and above the government’s benchmark of Rs 75.99. It is also about 11% below the Rs 90.4 at which the stock closed on approval day. At roughly 1.23 times the book, for a bank with a return on equity near 14.8%, the entry price looks lean beside listed peers trading between about 1.8 and 2.8 times book. The state has not walked away entirely: the government and LIC retain 34%, so they share in any re-rating. The mandatory open offer must be priced at Rs 81 or the 60-day average, whichever is higher. Good entry pricing is a head start, and Fairfax will still have to earn the returns.

Fairfax must merge or exit CSB Bank within two years of signing, and has reportedly committed to IDBI being its only bank. Its 2019 entry into CSB was a landmark, the first time the RBI allowed a single private investor to take majority control of a bank, and CSB is growing: its first-quarter profit rose 27% to Rs 150 crore and advances grew 24%. Yet its return on assets is 1.09% and its CASA ratio is only 19%, well below IDBI’s. Merging technology, people, branches, and culture is demanding even in normal times, and it will compete for management attention just when IDBI’s own transformation begins.

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The consideration goes to the government and LIC, not to IDBI’s balance sheet. Unlike Emirates NBD’s primary infusion into RBL, Fairfax’s cheque adds nothing to IDBI’s capital. Fairfax plans to fund the purchase from cash, credit lines, and possible asset sales, so capital for the transformation will have to come on top.

There are strong mitigants. IDBI’s capital adequacy of 26.92% leaves real headroom, and its earnings run-rate is substantial. Fairfax also proposes to contribute Digit Life, Digit General, and IIFL Capital to the bank, though these need RBI and insurance-regulator approvals and the bank acquisition can proceed without them. The longer-term constraint is structural: voting rights are capped at 26%, and after a five-year lock-in Fairfax has 15 years to bring its holding down to that level. Future capital raising will dilute it. The tighter constraint may be liquidity. With the credit-deposit ratio at 79.5% and advances growing at more than twice the pace of deposits, funding could bind before capital does. Then again, as a part of the deal Fairfax has committed to retain the existing manpower and also meet all the liability associated with the employees including their pension.

In conclusion, the deal is likely to be a precursor. Media commentary suggests it could open a new chapter in the privatisation of state-controlled banks, although I am not aware of any official announcement of public sector bank stakes being offered to overseas investors. The wave of foreign capital into Indian banking, from Emirates NBD and SMBC to Fairfax, reflects confidence in India’s credit growth and in the regulatory framework.

For Fairfax, the opportunity is rare: a profitable, well-capitalised bank with a national footprint, bought at a sensible price, with room to grow. Success will depend on executing the CSB consolidation, funding growth without diluting returns, holding deposits through the ownership change, and renewing governance. If it delivers, IDBI could become one of India’s leading private banks, and the deal will be remembered as the template for what comes next.