Chennai-Trichy MEMU special trains: Passengers travelling between Chennai and Tiruchchirappalli in Tamil Nadu will have additional rail travel options this October. Southern Railway has announced unreserved Mainline Electric Unit (MEMU) special trains between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchchirappalli, with services slated in both directions on separate dates.

As per the information shared by Southern Railway on its official X handle, Train No. 06193 will run from Chennai Egmore to Tiruchchirappalli on October 17, 2026, whereas Train No. 06194 will operate in the opposite direction on October 20, 2026.

Both services will run with 12-car MEMU formations. The trains will make stoppage at several stations along the route, including Tambaram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kumbakonam, Chidamabaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur.

Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli MEMU special: Date and timings

Train No. 06193 will depart Chennai Egmore at 7 pm on Saturday, October 17 and arrive at Tiruchchirappalli at 4:45 am on Sunday, October 18. The service will travel overnight and provide an additional option for passengers travelling towards Tiruchchirappalli and intermediate stations.

Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore MEMU special: Date and timings

For passengers travelling towards Chennai, Train No. 06194 will leave from Tiruchchirappalli at 10:45 pm on Tuesday, October 20, and reach Chennai Egmore at 6:50 am on Wednesday, October 21.

The return service will also run as a 12-car unreserved MEMU train.

Chennai-Trichy MEMU specials: Complete timetable and stoppages

The following table provides the station-wise arrival and departure times as shared by Southern Railway.

Station Train 06193: Chennai to Trichy Train 06194: Trichy to Chennai Chennai Egmore 19:00 (Oct 17), departure 06:50 (Oct 21), arrival Tambaram 19:30 / 19:32 05:43 / 05:45 Chengalpattu 19:58 / 20:00 05:08 / 05:10 Melmaruvathur 20:23 / 20:25 04:23 / 04:25 Villupuram 21:40 / 21:45 03:25 / 03:30 Panruti 22:07 / 22:08 02:20 / 02:21 Tirupadripulyur 22:31 / 22:32 02:00 / 02:02 Parangipettai 22:59 / 23:00 01:36 / 01:37 Chidambaram 23:13 / 23:15 01:22 / 01:24 Sirkazhi 23:30 / 23:31 01:10 / 01:11 Vaitheeswarankoil 23:38 / 23:39 01:03 / 01:04 Mayiladuthurai 00:28 / 00:30 00:50 / 00:52 Kumbakonam 01:20 / 01:22 00:22 / 00:24 Papanasam 01:33 / 01:34 00:07 / 00:08 Thanjavur 03:08 / 03:10 23:46 / 23:48 Tiruverumbur 03:40 / 03:41 23:05 / 23:06 Tiruchchirappalli 04:45 (Oct 18), arrival 22:45 (Oct 20), departure

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What should passengers know before travelling?

Both trains have been announced as unreserved MEMU special trains, meaning passengers do not need reserved seats to travel. Each service will consist of 12-car MEMU formation.

Passengers planning journeys between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchchirappalli, or to intermediate stations, should verify the relevant operating date and stations timings carefully.

The two services are slated on different dates rather than as daily trains. Passengers should therefore avoid assuming that the specials will run throughout the week. Southern Railway has provided the train numbers, timings, dates, stoppages and coach composition in its official announcement.