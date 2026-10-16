Akasa Air Udaipur flights: Flyers travelling between Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Mumbai or Bengaluru now have additional direct flight options. Akasa Air has started daily non-stop services on both routes on October 15, 2026.

As per the airline’s schedule, the Udaipur-Mumbai journey takes 1 hour and 30 minutes, whereas passengers flying from Udaipur to Bengaluru can reach their destination in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The new services link Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur with Mumbai and Bengaluru, providing additional travel choices for passengers visiting Rajasthan city or flying to these metropolitan destinations.

Akasa Air Udaipur flights: Check daily schedule

The airline has launched four daily non-stop services, with two flights connecting Udaipur and Mumbai and the other two operating between Udaipur and Bengaluru.

Flight number Route Departure Arrival Operating days QP 1527 Bengaluru–Udaipur 8:40 am 10:55 am Daily QP 1528 Udaipur–Bengaluru 11:35 am 1:55 pm Daily QP 1155 Mumbai–Udaipur 11:25 am 1:00 pm Daily QP 1156 Udaipur–Mumbai 1:40 pm 3:10 pm Daily

Source: Akasa Air. All services commenced on October 15, 2026, and operate non-stop.

How long will the flights take?

Based on the official schedule, the Mumbai-Udaipur flight takes 1 hour and 35 minutes, whereas the return trip takes 1 hour and 30 minutes. For passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Udaipur, the scheduled journey takes 2 hours and 15 minutes towards Udaipur and 2 hours and 20 minutes on the return trip.

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What do the new flights mean for passengers?

The inauguration of daily services offers travellers another option to fly directly between Udaipur and two major cities. The connections may be useful for tourists visiting Rajasthan, as well as passengers travelling for business or personal reasons.

Udaipur has also become Akasa Air’s second destination in Rajasthan after Jaipur.

The airline’s first flight from Udaipur departed for Bengaluru at 11:35 am on October 15 and arrived at Kempegowda International Airport at 1:55 pm, marking the beginning of its operations from the city.

Akasa Air recently launched Jaipur flights

Akasa Air has also recently started operations from Jaipur on October 11, 2026, introducing daily direct flights connecting the Rajasthan capital with Mumbai and Bengaluru.

As per the airline’s October 11 official announcement, its inaugural Jaipur-Bengaluru flight departed Jaipur International Airport at 11:30 am and reached Kempegowda International Airport at 2 pm.

Jaipur marked the airline’s entry into Rajasthan, followed by the launch of Udaipur services on October 15.