Canada-based subsurface engineering firm VZFOX announced it is set to enter the Indian market, as the country looks to strengthen domestic energy production and reduce its high dependence on imported crude.

The company, which is part of the Government of Canada’s Team Canada Trade Mission to India, plans to focus on mature-field revitalisation, reservoir optimisation, enhanced and improved oil recovery (EOR/IOR), injection strategies and field redevelopment. It will also support emerging CO2 storage and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects.

VZFOX plans to establish an office in Bengaluru with a five-member team by the end of 2026 and expand organically as business grows. The India base will also help develop local engineering talent that can support the company’s international operations.

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The company’s entry comes at a time when India’s crude oil import dependence has risen to 88.7% in FY26 from 85.5% in FY22, while domestic crude production has declined to 28 million tonnes from 29.7 million tonnes over the same period.

VZFOX sees opportunity in India’s mature and brownfield assets, where ageing reservoirs increasingly require specialised interventions to sustain and improve output. Its capabilities include reservoir characterisation, production and pressure analysis, compartment identification, injection optimisation, infill and recompletion screening and EOR/IOR evaluation.

“Our conversations with Indian oil and gas companies show that India has strong engineering capability. One of the opportunities we see is helping operators get more value from existing energy assets,” Vick Saxon, Managing Partner and Director, VZFOX, said.

“India has scale, a large base of producing assets and a continuing need to strengthen domestic production,” Saxon said, adding that the company sees India as “a long-term technical market, not a one-off trade mission opportunity.”

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The company is taking a calibrated approach to expansion. “We plan to build a core team of 5 people in India to support our operations and expand this team as our impact grows,” Vinay Kumar, Executive Director and Senior Advisor, VZFOX, said.

VZFOX brings more than two decades of Canadian subsurface, reservoir and injection engineering experience across conventional oil and gas, EOR/IOR and carbon-management applications.