Rail travel between Bengaluru and northern Kerala is set to get an additional service, as South Western Railway has introduced a weekly special express train linking SMVT Bengaluru with Kannur.

The service will begin on October 17, with stops at several stations along the route for passengers travelling between the two regions.

The service will run in both directions and pass through stations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. With 19 coaches and multiple stoppages, the special train will cater to passengers travelling between Bengaluru and destinations along the route.

Bengaluru–Kerala special train: Schedule and timings

South Western Railway will operate the special service under train numbers 06545 and 06546. Train No. 06545 will run from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru to Kannur, while Train No. 06546 will operate on the return route from Kannur to Bengaluru. Both trains will run on Saturdays.

The Bengaluru–Kannur special will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 12:05 am and arrive in Kannur at 2 pm on Saturday. On the return journey, the Kannur–Bengaluru special will leave Kannur at 9:45 am and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 6:25 pm on the same day.

Which stations will the special train cover?

The train will pass through Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with stops at several stations along the way.

The train will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, SMVT Bengaluru, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Palakkad Town, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery and Kannur.

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How the new train service will help passengers

The new service will make it easier for passengers to plan rail journeys between Bengaluru and northern Kerala, with stops at stations such as Palakkad, Shoranur and Kozhikode.

Those travelling to these destinations can choose a suitable boarding or deboarding point instead of travelling all the way to Kannur. The 19-coach train will operate on Saturdays, so passengers will need to plan their travel around its weekly schedule.