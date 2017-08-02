Notesgen: Sharing study notes for a fee

Users can then download the material for a fee. On this platform, students and teachers can sell notes and get paid for their effort.

Remember your days as a college student when you would be running around trying to collect study notes from senior students, class-toppers as well as sundry friends just as the exams drew near? Having immediate access to quality study notes has always been a daunting task. Notesgen, as a mobile and web platform, enables students to share study notes and self-prepared content such as project reports, presentations, case studies, etc.

The Delhi-based start-up offers an online educational platform where students can access the best of notes for different subjects including engineering and technology, medical sciences, law, arts, management, IAS, chartered accountancy, company secretaryship, JEE for engineering admission, etc. It also allows educators and coaching centres to upload notes on its platform. Users can then download the material for a fee. On this platform, students and teachers can sell notes and get paid for their effort. They can start by creating a Notesgen account where they can upload their study material. They can set the price for others to purchase and do multiple sales for the same notes. For buyers, it is a platform to search from a large databank of study notes. They can create a Notesgen account and search from a large variety of notes categories. They can also read the notes on the Notesgen website or its mobile app.

“Students in Africa are using maths and science notes uploaded by professors from USA and students from remote parts of UP/Bihar are accessing IAS notes submitted by recent successful candidates. I foresee Notesgen becoming as important as Facebook for students (Academic Domain). Notesgen is building a global student community and bringing them together for better learning and academic performance,” says Manak Gulati, founder and CEO, Notesgen.

The start-up has integrated its services with Paytm and has formed a strategic partnership with ed-tech company Career Launcher, to host its professional notes on its platform. Its services are tapped by over 600,000 users from more than 130 countries across the globe. Its in-demand

services are driving 8,000-10,000 new users on a month-to-month basis to come on board, the company claims.

Since Nov 2016, the company has focused on acquiring users in India. It is seeing considerable audience traction coming from various parts of the country, primarily on the mobile app. “Surprisingly, even though we are not promoting our service outside India, we see 15-19% sign-ups from overseas locations, mostly via website (driven by organic search). If we have the resources and can target some top overseas locations, we can surely see global adoption/growth in four to six months,” explains Gulati.

The platform allows students to upload content in all popular formats, third party apps and phone/laptop memory. It allows students to read content without internet and users can be logged-in from only one device at any given time. Also, no content is downloadable or printable and all content is accessible only through the cloud account of the respective users.