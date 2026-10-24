The Job

As the founder of LEAP India, my role has evolved from being involved in almost everything to focusing on strategy, growth and building the right team. I still enjoy meeting customers and staying connected to what happens on the ground. For me, leadership means recruiting the right people for the right roles, empowering them to make decisions and helping them grow into bigger responsibilities. With that freedom comes ownership and accountability, because good ideas take shape through consistent execution.

The Weekdays

Most days begin with a plan but rarely go exactly as planned. Between business reviews, customer meetings and discussions with my team, there’s always something happening. I like staying connected to the business rather than relying only on reports. Fitness is also an important part of my routine. I’m naturally inclined towards technology and constantly look for ways to automate everyday tasks, both at work and in my personal surroundings. Anything that makes life simpler interests me.

The Weekends

A long drive with good music is one of my favourite ways to unwind. I’m particularly fond of Pancham Da (R.D. Burman) and can listen to his music endlessly. I also enjoy exploring different cuisines, such as Japanese, and trying new restaurants whenever I get the chance. Fitness remains a priority, even on weekends. Beyond that, I value spending time with family and friends. It’s not always easy to switch off from work completely, but I try to slow down.

The Toys

I’ve always been fascinated by technology, especially when it makes everyday life easier. I enjoy experimenting with gadgets and automating things around me, whether at home or at work. I love using my reMarkable for journalling, and I’m currently using WHOOP to track my fitness, sleep and recovery. I’m not necessarily interested in owning every new gadget, but if something is genuinely useful or makes life more efficient, I’m keen to explore it.

The Logos

Having worked with L’Oréal and CHEP, I’ve seen how strong brands are built in very different industries. I admire L’Oréal for its understanding of consumers and CHEP for turning a simple concept into a powerful global business. I also find brands like WHOOP interesting for how they integrate technology into everyday life. For me, a great brand isn’t just about visibility or advertising. It’s about knowing what you stand for and consistently delivering on that promise.

The author is founder & MD, Leap India