The number of brands looking to activate creators this festive season has risen to 7,200 from about 6,000 last season, according to creator network Qoruz. Industry experts say the number of branded creator content will run into millions.

Why? Because high-Intent shoppers are actively scouting for outfit inspiration, gift ideas and product reviews across categories like fashion, home decor and electronic items. And according to Kantar, influencer content holds viewer attention 2.2 times longer and skip it far less than traditional digital ads. But that’s half the story.

The overload of creator-led content means brands have quite a few hurdles to clear — including audience fatigue, loss of authenticity and difficulties with measurement — before they are heard.

There’s a lot at stake for brands. Datum Intelligence estimates that consumers will spend about Rs 1.50-1.55 lakh crore during the festive sale window of 2026. For many brands, the festive season turns in almost 30% of their annual revenue.

In such a scenario, it might be a good idea to junk the old playbook. “Every festive season, audiences see a familiar pattern of product launches, unboxing videos, discount-led reels and brand integrations. When too many campaigns follow the same playbook, even a well-funded campaign risks becoming just another piece of sponsored content,” warns Vibhor Gulati, founder, Defodio Digital.

So what’s the best way to stand out in the crowd and cut through the noise?

Way to go

Advertisers are relying heavily on nano (1,000-10,000 followers) and micro-influencers to gain high engagement, localised trust and volume at a low cost. The reason isn’t far to seek. Around 60% of new online shoppers and sales come from smaller towns, where regional creators hold deep cultural resonance and drive local commerce. This category of influencers is expected to make up 75% of festive activations, compared with 5% for mega creators and A-listers.

Manoj Kumar, founder, Brandsadvert Media, says the firm’s ongoing campaigns in the consumer tech and two-wheeler EV categories confirm this trend. “These creators understand their local audience better and can communicate in the language and dialect people use in their everyday lives,” he says. For consumers in these markets, that local connect can make all the difference.

Gulati has a word of caution: A random small creator cannot compensate for a weak idea merely because his/her audience is niche. “The greater opportunity lies in giving creators different storytelling roles within the same campaign,” he says. “One creator might make a product relevant through humour, another through practical demonstrations, and the next through regional or cultural context.”

In other words, multi-format storytelling is the way to go. Rather than relying on a single commercial, brands could use creators to run multi-wave campaigns, early-purchase promo codes and last-minute urgency pushes on social platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The one thing to remember though is the generational divide even on social platforms. Older audiences (such as baby boomers) show high scepticism, with a significant chunk reporting that creator content feels annoying.

In any case, consumers — young and old — are smart enough to differentiate between organic content and branded ones. And hard selling cuts no ice with today’s buyers. “So start building resonance before the festive window opens rather than treating it as the only window,” says Kalyan Kumar, co-founder & CEO, KlugKlug. “Focus on content that reflects everyday behaviour rather than content that looks like it was briefed by a marketing department.”



