Indian companies continue to secure large orders across power transmission, defence, construction and energy infrastructure, strengthening their order books and growth prospects for FY27. Order inflows this week have crossed Rs 11,000 crore, including major orders from Kalpataru Projects International, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and Transrail Lighting.

Welspun Corp bags US natural gas pipeline order

Welspun Corp has secured a Rs 5,500 crore order through its US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, to supply coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the US. The pipeline will serve a data centre complex operated by a leading global hyperscaler. The order takes the company’s global order book to a record $5.25 billion (around Rs 50,000 crore).

Kalputaru Projects International bags orders

Kalpataru Projects International secured new orders and notifications of awards worth approximately Rs 2,349 crore across its Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) businesses in India. Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said the order wins reinforce the company’s position in India’s infrastructure sector, adding that its FY27 year-to-date order inflows have crossed ₹22,000 crore, strengthening its growth outlook.

BEL bags orders for radar, sonar, jammers and more

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since its last disclosure on October 13. Major orders include improved low-level lightweight radar, communication equipment, sonar, jammers, upgrades, spares and services.

The Navratna defence public sector undertaking had received Rs 533 crore worth of orders on October 13.

L&T bags major construction orders for two Delhi buildings

Larsen & Toubro has secured two orders in India for the construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings 4 and 5 along Kartavya Path in New Delhi and two office towers at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

The orders fall under L&T’s Public Spaces, Airports & Health (PAH) business vertical and are classified as significant orders, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore each. The New Delhi project involves two buildings with a total built-up area of 32.8 lakh sq. ft. and is scheduled for completion in 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

The Amaravati project comprises two 47-storey office towers with a combined built-up area of 37.5 lakh sq. ft. and is expected to be completed in 30 months. L&T has not disclosed the exact value of the two orders.

Transrail Lighting secures orders for power transmission projects

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 927 crore, primarily in its domestic power transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

The fresh wins include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission lines in India, along with conductor supply orders from the US.

The new order took Transrail Lighting’s order intake for the year to Rs 3,356 crore. The company said it has secured orders worth more than Rs 2,300 crore over the past three weeks, strengthening its order pipeline amid demand from domestic and international power T&D markets.

Conclusion

The latest order wins highlight sustained demand for infrastructure development, power transmission networks, defence equipment and energy infrastructure in India and overseas markets.

While Welspun Corp’s US pipeline contract takes its global order book to a record $5.25 billion, Kalpataru Projects International’s FY27 year-to-date inflows have crossed Rs 22,000 crore. BEL, L&T and Transrail Lighting have also added fresh orders, providing visibility on their execution pipelines and supporting their growth outlook.