The Tamil Nadu government on Friday reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) supplied to scheduled airlines operating domestic flights to 16% from 29% at Chennai airport, while cutting the rate to 1% from 29% at other airports across the state.

The move is aimed at reducing airline operating costs, improving the competitiveness of airports across Tamil Nadu and expanding domestic air connectivity, the government said in a release.

For scheduled airlines operating aircraft with a maximum take-off mass (MTOM) of less than 40,000 kg at airports outside Chennai, VAT on ATF has also been reduced from 5% to 1%. ATF accounts for a substantial share of airline operating costs, and the reduction in VAT is expected to improve the commercial viability of existing and proposed routes. Lower fuel costs could encourage airlines to introduce additional flights, increase frequencies and explore new domestic connections.

The reduction to 1% at airports outside Chennai is particularly significant for regional aviation, as it could make operations more cost-competitive and encourage airlines to expand their presence beyond the state capital. This could also improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu’s cities and other domestic destinations.

“Stronger regional air links can also support tourism, facilitate business travel, improve access to markets and strengthen economic activity across districts,” the State Industry Ministry said in a release.

While Chennai airport remains a key gateway for passengers and businesses, the lower tax rate at other airports could help attract additional airline operations and support new routes, depending on passenger demand and operating conditions.

The benefits for passengers, including potentially lower airfares and greater flight availability, will depend on airline pricing decisions, demand, airport capacity, and the commercial viability of individual routes.

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The VAT reduction is part of the state government’s efforts to improve the operating environment for airlines and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s domestic aviation network.