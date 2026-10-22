Karnataka has issued fresh tenders for six flyover and elevated corridor projects in Bengaluru worth over Rs 2,500 crore, days after the state government cancelled tenders for eight elevated corridors over alleged lapses in contracting procedures.

According to The Indian Express, the Urban Development Department had recommended scrapping the earlier tenders citing non-compliance with contracting norms. A subcommittee subsequently flagged flaws in the tender documents, prompting the government to revisit the process.

The fresh tenders have been floated by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), which is executing the projects for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

On April 27, the Karnataka government had approved 11 elevated corridors spanning approximately 75.6 km at an estimated cost of Rs 13,262.70 crore. The projects were intended to be implemented by B-SMILE across the five city corporations under the GBA.

Six Bengaluru flyover projects go back to tender

The six projects for which fresh tenders have been issued include flyovers, grade separators and elevated corridors at key junctions across the city. The projects are:

Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road: Flyover estimated to cost Rs 76.76 crore

MEI Junction, Tumakuru Road: Split flyover estimated at Rs 41.62 crore

Pipeline Road: Grade separator estimated at Rs 315.28 crore

Kogilu Cross, Doddaballapura Road: Elevated corridor estimated at Rs 1,026.66 crore

Sholay Circle to St John’s Hospital Road: Elevated corridor estimated at Rs 564 crore

Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle: Elevated corridor estimated at Rs 539.94 crore

Fresh tenders for three other projects are expected to be issued within a week, the report said. These include a flyover on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road, a 5.2-km stretch between Sirsi Circle and Nayandahalli, and a shorter flyover on Kanakapura Road.

Two tolled elevated corridors also under tendering

Separately, tendering is under way for two tolled elevated corridors in Bengaluru.

One is planned to connect Ragigudda Junction on Marenahalli Main Road with Kanakapura Main Road via BWSSB Pipeline Road. The second corridor is proposed between Methikere Cross in Yeshwantapur and Old Madras Road. Its planned route includes IISc, Mehkri Circle, Jayamahal, St John Church Road and the Ulsoor lake area.

These projects have also faced opposition from residents and organisations concerned about their impact on neighbourhoods and local traffic.

ALSO READ Rs 466 cr approved for Shivamogga bypass in Karnataka to ease NH-69 traffic

Residents oppose Indiranagar, Ragigudda corridors

The proposed flyover on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and the Ragigudda–Kanakapura Main Road corridor have drawn protests from residents and several organisations, which have demanded that the projects be scrapped.

According to The Indian Express, residents reportedly formed a human chain to demonstrate against the proposals. Some have also moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the Indiranagar flyover. The case is pending in the court.

The fresh tendering process follows the government’s decision to cancel the earlier bids, while opposition to some of the proposed corridors adds another challenge to Bengaluru’s elevated road plans.