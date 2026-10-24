India plans to expand domestic production of conventional missiles, drones and other defence equipment to meet the demands of future warfare, while seeking a larger role for Indian manufacturers in global supply chains, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Friday.

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The government is opening up missile technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to private manufacturers through technology transfers, with around 17 large private and public sector players having taken up, or being in the process of taking up, these technologies, Singh said.

The government is also seeking to bridge the gap between prototype development and commercial-scale manufacturing by defence startups through a new procurement framework that envisages five years of assured orders for successful prototypes developed against requirements specified by the armed forces. The value of contracts generated through the initiative stands at around Rs 2,000 crore, he said at the KPMG’s Agarsar Bharat Manch..

India’s defence exports have reached a record Rs 38,424 crore, or about €3.6 billion, while domestic defence production has risen to nearly Rs 1.78 lakh crore, equivalent to about Rs 17 billion, Singh said. The country now exports defence equipment to more than 80 countries.

“We have become the third-largest exporter of arms to Europe, mainly because of the artillery exports and other equipment. BrahMos supersonic has a lot of interest and a lot of buyers, particularly in Southeast Asia, who’ve either signed contracts or are in the process of negotiation.

Singh cautioned that the current boom in arms procurement, driven by geopolitical tensions and a rise in active conflicts, should not be extrapolated indefinitely. Defence orders are inherently sporadic, and export growth could eventually return to a more normal annual rate of 3-5%, he said, underlining the need for manufacturers to build sustainable capabilities rather than depend solely on the present surge in demand.

Private sector to drive production expansion

India’s defence industrial base has expanded beyond the traditional group of around 16 large government-owned defence companies to include nearly 840 companies holding industrial licences and around 17,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, including startups, Singh said.

The government wants to deepen this ecosystem through a procurement policy that prioritises Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacturing (IDDM), with ownership of designs, intellectual property rights, source code and upgrade authority becoming the key markers of technological sovereignty.

Under the proposed hierarchy, IDDM procurement will receive the highest priority wherever feasible, followed by the ‘Buy Indian’ category, which allows for technology transfer from foreign original equipment manufacturers. Pure global procurement would be the last resort, with large overseas purchases increasingly structured to require assembly and significant localisation in India.

The government aims to spend 75% of its annual defence capital expenditure domestically. Singh put annual capital expenditure at around $20-25 billion, creating a substantial potential market for domestic manufacturers and foreign companies willing to establish production partnerships in India.

India is developing its own artificial intelligence layer for the armed forces, with work underway in coordination with the IndiaAI Mission, Singh said. Given the sensitivity of military data and the risks of dependence on foreign software, the government considers it necessary to develop domestic capabilities in this area.

Computing capacity for the project has already been procured, and the defence establishment plans to work with private industry partners selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop the military AI layer.