Adani Power posted over twofold jump in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs 6,919 crore compared to Rs 2,953 crore in Q2FY26. The figure was above analysts estimate of Rs 3,112 crore.

The company also beat analysts’ estimates on the revenue front and posted a 45% jump in revenues to Rs 19,439 crore in Q2FY27 as compared to Rs 13,457 crore in the year-ago period.

On the Ebitda front, the company posted a 60% y-o-y growth at Rs 8,231 crore compared to Rs 5,150 crore in Q2FY26.

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The company’s net debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026 was Rs 45,845.92 crore compared to Rs 45,022.02 crore at the end of last fiscal.

“The primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day in light of geopolitical events and climate vagaries. We are ensuring, with the support of our experienced teams and partners, that India will always have access to the power supply it needs round-the-clock to meet its growth aspirations,” S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power said.

The company stated it is progressing rapidly on its capacity expansion programme to add 23,720 MW of new thermal power capacity. The execution of the 1,320 MW Korba phase-II supercritical thermal power project and the 1,600 MW Mahan phase-II ultra-supercritical thermal power project (USCTPP) is in advanced stages of completion, it said.

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The first Supercritical 660 MW Unit of Korba phase II has been synchronised with the grid, with commissioning expected shortly, it said. The second unit is expected to be commissioned in Q4FY27. The Mahan Phase-II project is expected to be fully commissioned in the early part of FY 2027-28. Similarly, the 1,600 MW Raipur Phase-II USCTPP and the 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II USCTPP have achieved more than 65% progress within less than 30 months from commencement and are slated to be commissioned in FY28-29.