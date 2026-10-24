Face-offs with Chinese forces are continuing at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said on Thursday. His statement has once again brought renewed attention to the border situation a month after India and China held military talks amid reports of tension in the state.

Responding to his remarks on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said disturbances occur when Chinese forces depart from established patrolling patterns. It referred questions about the specific face-offs to the Ministry of Defence and reiterated that peace along the border was essential for the development of bilateral relations.

Kapur’s comments also led to the Congress demanding answers from the government about reports that Indian troops had been prevented from patrolling certain areas.

What did the ITBP chief say?

Speaking at the Himveer Samman Samaroh, an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel, in Alwar, Kapur referred to ongoing face-offs while praising the force’s newly raised Shaurya commando teams.

“Recently, a situation arose where a face-off took place at several locations in Arunachal and is still ongoing. There, our Shaurya Commando teams played an exemplary role,” he said, Indian Express reported.

His remarks did not identify the locations, specify when the face-offs began or explain the nature of the confrontations. They nevertheless provided an official acknowledgement of continuing friction in Arunachal following the military discussions in September.

The comments came against the backdrop of reported tension in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district following moves by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Where were the military talks held?

India and China held Corps Commander-level talks in September at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point on the Indian side. Wacha, in the Kibithoo sector, is India’s easternmost border personnel meeting point.

According to Indian Express, the talks followed reports of tension around Taksing. IE reported that Indian troops continued to be deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent an escalation.

What has the MEA said?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Kapur’s remarks at Friday’s briefing. He directed questions about the specifics to the Defence Ministry.

“Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence,” he said, adding that the situation gets disturbed when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns.

Jaiswal said both countries continued to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He also said the two sides had agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management.

The response reiterated India’s position that maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for the overall development of relations with China. It did not provide a location-wise account of the situation described by Kapur.

What has the Congress demanded?

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify reports that China had prevented Indian troops from patrolling parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Government,” the party said on X.

The allegation about restrictions on Indian patrols formed part of the Opposition’s demand for clarification. The MEA’s response did not specifically address that claim.

ALSO READ Why Piyush Goyal says EU’s carbon rules could make European industries uncompetitive

What did Kapur say about border preparedness?

Alongside his comments on the face-offs, Kapur outlined plans to strengthen the ITBP’s high-altitude capabilities through specialised commandos, drones and equipment upgrades.

He said the force was developing Shaurya commando teams into company-sized formations in battalions and planned to raise a full Shaurya commando battalion for high-altitude operations.

Kapur also pointed to Chinese investment in military modernisation, saying conventional responses could be difficult given the advances made by the PLA and its Border Defence Regiment.

He identified drones and anti-drone systems as priorities. “We have to move towards drones and anti-drone systems. We spent 70 per cent of our Rs 400 crore modernisation funds on drones. There is one drone platoon in all border guarding battalions, we have started training drone pilots, and we are making drones in-house. Out of another modernisation scheme of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 1,000 crore have been earmarked for drones,” IE quoted him as saying.