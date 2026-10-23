A proposed 1.43 km ropeway between Kamakhya Railway Station and the famous Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam could provide a faster and more convenient travel option for pilgrims. The project aims to make the journey easier for devotees coming by train, reduce dependence on road transport and enhance accessibility.

A new tender of Rs 201.52 crore has been issued for the project as per the official bid document and an official Notice Inviting Bid dated October 21, 2026. National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has floated tenders for selection of private developers for construction, operation and maintenance of the ropeway.

Kamakhya Ropeway Development Plan & Cost of Project

The project will span a distance of 1.43 km from Kamakhya Railroad Station to Kamakhya Temple, the official tender stated. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 201.52 crore, including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The ropeway will be constructed on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) model. This means that the private developer chosen will be responsible for developing, financing and operating the project before handing it over under the terms of the agreement.

The process to select the private partner to execute the project has been initiated through a bidding process.

Kamakhya Temple Ropeway Highlights:

Route: Kamakhya Railroad Station to Maa Kamakhya Temple, Assam.

Estimated cost: Rs 201.52 crore, including GST.

Length: 1.43 km

Tender deadline: December 8, 2026 at 3 pm.

When do the bids open?

As per NHLML, the tender documents were available from October 21, 2026, through the government’s e-procurement portal. Interested bidders may submit their proposals online until December 8, 2026 at 3 pm. Bids will be opened on December 9 at 3:30 pm.

The tender ID is 2026_NHAI-295257-1. The notice does not specify when construction work will commence or when it will open for passengers.

How can the ropeway assist pilgrims?

The ropeway is likely to offer direct connectivity between Kamakhya Railroad Station and the temple once it comes into operation. The project could also offer an alternative mode of travel for the devotees coming by train and reduce the dependence on road transport.

The ropeway is also projected to provide better access to the temple and ease pressure on roads in the area.

What did Nitin Gadkari say earlier?

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned the benefits of the proposed Kamakhya ropeway for pilgrims in an X post in January 2026. The initiative is “Transforming sacred journeys with modern infrastructure!” Gadkari stated.

He also added that the project was an example of the spirit of “VikasBhiVirasatBhi” where infrastructure development would be linked with the preservation of spiritual heritage.

Gadkari had then pegged the project cost at Rs 213.24 crore, as against Rs 201.52 crore estimated in the latest October tender.

On the expected benefits, the minister stated that the project would reduce the travel time “from 20 to 6 minutes” and enable movement of “over 16,500 passengers daily from modern gondolas.”

In the same post on X, Gadkari also mentioned the proposed ropeway will have 18 gondolas. The project could also promote eco-friendly transport, reduce congestion and support local employment and tourism, Gadkari underlined.

The new bidding process is underway, and the project is still undergoing the process of selecting a private developer. Its actual construction timelines will depend on subsequent developments.