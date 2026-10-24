Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate two railway sections spanning a combined 118 km in the state today (October 24) and flag off a new train service between Devendranagar and Churhat.

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The sections comprise the 53-km Satna-Devendranagar stretch and the 65-km Rewa-Churhat stretch. The projects are expected to improve rail connectivity across the Vindhya region, facilitate passenger and freight movement, and support industrial growth.

“A significant milestone in the expansion of rail connectivity in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is set to be achieved on October 24, 2026,” a press note issued by the Railway Ministry said.

“The development is expected to accelerate passenger transportation and freight movement while creating new opportunities for industrial activity, trade and employment,” it added.

Lalitpur-Singrauli rail project to boost regional connectivity

The two sections are part of the Lalitpur-Singrauli new railway line project, which aims to expand the rail network in the Vindhya region and improve access to areas including Panna, Satna, Rewa and Singrauli.

“Upon completion, it will help connect mineral-rich regions with major industrial and transportation hubs across the country,” the ministry said.

The 53-km Satna-Devendranagar section will improve connectivity for Satna, Nagod, Devendranagar and neighbouring areas. The ministry expects the new link to support industries that use limestone as a raw material, including cement manufacturing, while creating opportunities for local businesses and employment.

“The expansion of rail connectivity will make transportation easier and encourage the development of limestone-based industries and cement plants. It will also create opportunities for local trade, industrial activities, education and employment,” the ministry said.

New rail link connects Sidhi district to railway network

The 65-km Rewa-Churhat section is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between Rewa and the Sidhi region. The route passes through hilly terrain and required major engineering works, including bridges and tunnels.

“Several major engineering works, including railway bridges and tunnels, have been undertaken across the hilly terrain along this route. These include a 3.33-km-long tunnel,” it stated.

The ministry said the section would connect Sidhi district to the railway network for the first time. The route could also support the movement of minerals and industrial goods from the region.

“With the development of this rail section, Sidhi district has been connected to the railway network for the first time. Given the availability of limestone and other minerals in the region, the route is also expected to prove useful in the future for transporting cement, clinker and other freight,” the ministry added.

The new Devendranagar-Churhat train service will offer another travel option for residents, students, employees and traders in the region. Officials expect the service to make travel between nearby areas easier and support education, trade and employment-related activities.

The new railway sections are also expected to improve access to tourist destinations in the Vindhya region, including the White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur, potentially supporting tourism and related economic activity.