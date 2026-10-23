Road connectivity is a key part of infrastructure development in the Northeast, where better highway links can improve travel between states and make it easier to transport goods across the region.

Several road projects are aimed at strengthening these links and improving access to important towns and economic centres.

One such project is the Shillong–Silchar 4-lane greenfield corridor, which will connect Meghalaya and Assam. The Union Cabinet approved the project in April 2025.

The project has a total capital cost of Rs. 22,864 cr and is part of a wider plan to upgrade transport infrastructure in the region. Here’s a look at the project details, expected benefits and the latest update.

Shillong–Silchar corridor – All you need to know

The 166 km Shillong–Silchar corridor will be developed as a four-lane highway. Of the total stretch, 144 km will pass through Meghalaya, while the remaining 22 km will be in Assam.

The corridor will connect Mawlyngkhung, near Shillong, with Panchgram, near Silchar. The corridor will also connect with major highways, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206 and NH-37.

Two corridor packages worth Rs 4,919 cr move ahead

The latest development on the Shillong–Silchar greenfield corridor is that NKC Projects Pvt. Ltd. recently emerged as the lowest bidder for two sections, with bids totalling Rs.4,919 cr.

The work includes building the four-lane highway from Mawlyngkhung, near Shillong in Meghalaya, to Panchgram in Assam, along with its maintenance and operation.

The first section is 45 km long, with a bid amount of Rs.3,231 cr. The second section covers 32 km, with a bid amount of Rs.1,687 cr. Together, the two sections cover around 78 km of the corridor.

New corridor to make travel across the Northeast easier

The new corridor is expected to cut travel distance and time between Guwahati and Silchar, making road journeys between the two cities easier. It will also improve links to the Barak Valley and neighbouring states such as Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

The route will pass through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, as well as Cachar district in Assam.The new road is also aimed at easing traffic pressure on the existing NH-06 and improving connections with other major highways.

Better road links for businesses and goods transport

The corridor will also provide better road links to cement and coal production areas in Meghalaya. This could make it easier for businesses to transport raw materials and finished goods to other parts of the region.

For industries that rely on road transport, improved connections between Meghalaya and Assam could also help reduce travel time for goods and make deliveries more convenient.

Better links with major highways would give businesses improved access to markets and transport routes.