India’s cotton textiles export down 10% in 3 years: Government

India’s cotton textiles export fell 10 per cent over the last three fiscals, Parliament was informed today. “The overall export of cotton textiles has declined by 10 per cent over the past three years,” Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. According to data shared by the minister, the shipments of cotton textiles from India stood at Rs 70,936 crore during 2016-17, as against Rs 72,994 crore in the previous financial year and Rs 71,913 crore in 2014-15.

The cotton textiles export comprises cotton yarn, other textile yarn, fabric, madeups articles, cotton raw waste and cotton fabrics and madeups, which include products like bedsheets, blankets and curtains. The export of cotton at present is under Open General Licence. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the facilitator for the import and export of cotton.