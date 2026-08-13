If you hold the shares of oil marketing companies (OMC), tomorrow, i.e., August 14, will be an important date to keep in mind, as the country’s two largest fuel companies are set to turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Maharatna PSUs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will check their record books on August 14 for the final dividend payout. In case you hold the shares of either company or wish to receive the dividend payout, here are the key details you should know.

HPCL & IOC dividend record date

Both HPCL and IOC have fixed the record date of Friday, August 14, to determine the shareholder eligibility for their final dividend payouts. This means that if you don’t appear in the record books of these PSUs on or before the mentioned date, you won’t receive the dividend payout.

IOC total dividend payout Rs 8.25 per share

India’s largest oil company, Indian Oil Corporation, has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the PSU’s annual general meeting, which is scheduled for August 31.

If approved at the AGM, investors will receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration. Then, IOC’s total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 8.25 per share.

HPCL total dividend payout Rs 24.25 per share

While, HPCL has declared a final dividend of Rs 19.50 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing annual general meeting, which will be held on August 26. If approved, beneficiaries will receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration,

With this addition, HPCL’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 24.25 per share.

HPCL & IOC stock performance

Over the past one month, IOC’s share price has delivered a return of nearly 3%, while over the past six months it has declined by nearly 23%.

As for HPCL, its stock has been trading flat over the past one month, and over the past six months, its share price has fallen by more than 15%.