The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has opened bookings for a tour package covering Bhopal, Sanchi and Pachmarhi. The package, named Heart of MP – Bhopal-Pachmarhi Escape, runs for five nights and six days, with 30 seats available in the Comfort class.

IRCTC Bhopal-Pachmarhi itinerary: Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Pachmarhi sightseeing

The tour departs Lucknow on August 31 and returns on September 5, with travel by IndiGo flights on both legs. Travellers spend three nights in Bhopal and two in Pachmarhi, staying at Hotel Tilak in Bhopal and Hotel Highland Pachmarhi, or similar properties, according to the package details published by IRCTC.

The itinerary opens with arrival in Bhopal and a visit to the Upper Lake on the first evening. The second day is set aside for Sanchi Stupa and the Udaigiri Caves, followed by a stop at Bhopal’s Tribal Museum. On the third day, the group travels to Pachmarhi, breaking the journey at Bhojpur to see the Bhojeshwar Temple before continuing to the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, both included as part of the day’s sightseeing.

A full day of jeep safari sightseeing in Pachmarhi follows, before the group heads back to Bhopal on the fifth day, with time allotted for local shopping. The tour ends on the sixth day with a transfer to Bhopal airport for the return flight to Lucknow.

IRCTC Bhopal-Pachmarhi package price: Check fares by occupancy and age

Pricing is structured by occupancy and age. A solo traveller will pay Rs 54,000 for the package, while the per-person cost drops to Rs 40,600 on double occupancy and Rs 38,500 on triple occupancy. For children between five and eleven years, the cost is set at Rs 33,100, regardless of whether an extra bed is provided, while children between two and four years travelling without a bed are charged Rs 16,600.

The fare includes return airfare between Lucknow and Bhopal, shared vehicle transport for sightseeing, hotel accommodation for five nights, and breakfast and dinner throughout the trip.

What is not included in the IRCTC Madhya Pradesh tour package?

IRCTC has listed several exclusions in the package. Airport transfers at Lucknow are not part of the deal, and travellers will need to arrange their own way to and from the airport there. Special or VIP darshan at temples and adventure activities are also excluded and will cost extra if opted for.

Personal expenses such as hotel porterage, tips, mineral water and laundry are not covered, nor are any meals, sightseeing trips or activities outside those listed in the itinerary.

IRCTC Bhopal-Pachmarhi booking terms and cancellation policy

The corporation has set a graded cancellation policy tied to how close to departure a booking is cancelled. Cancelling 21 days or more before departure attracts a deduction of 30% of the package cost, rising to 55% for cancellations made between 15 and 21 days prior, and 80% for those made between 8 and 14 days before departure. Cancellations made within a week of departure, or a no-show, will result in no refund at all.

IRCTC has also noted that the itinerary and prices are indicative and subject to change based on hotel and airfare fluctuations, and that full payment is required at the time of booking.