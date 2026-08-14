Ashok Leyland reported a 2.59% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 609.11 crore, from Rs 593.73 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, net profit declined sharply by 54.64% from Rs 1,404.72 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations also increased 10.43% YoY to Rs 9,634.35 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 8,724.51 crore in Q1FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue also fell 31.96% from Rs 14,160.49 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Ashok Leyland said it has reported its strongest-ever first-quarter performance in FY27, with commercial vehicle volumes, revenue and profit reaching record levels. The Hinduja Group company sold 48,763 commercial vehicles (CV) in Q1FY27, up from 44,238 units in the same quarter last year.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said “Ashok Leyland has delivered another strong quarter, underpinned by disciplined execution and effective cost management. Demand across key segments remains robust, and future prospects continue to be encouraging. We believe government initiatives such as Parivartan will further accelerate fleet modernization and support the long-term growth of the commercial vehicle industry. Our electric mobility subsidiary, Switch Mobility, continues to gain traction. We are strengthening our presence in international markets and the Defence business to diversify our growth drivers. With a strong product portfolio, and a customer-centric approach, we remain well positioned to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, added, “Indian CV industry remained buoyant in 01 despite geopolitical headwinds. This demonstrates strong industry fundamentals, and sustained growth potential ofthe Indian CV industry. While rising material costs remain a concern, the company is taking several initiatives towards better price realization, rigorous cost saving efforts, product and business mix improvement, and opportunity-based inventory build-up. While addressing these near-term challenges, our long-term focus remains intact. We are resolutely pursuing the path of premiumization, working diligently on delighting our customers with superior products and services, and maintaining operational discipline.”

About Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Limited, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, is one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Established in 1948 and headquartered in Chennai, the company is the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, the fourth-largest bus manufacturer globally and the 13th-largest truck manufacturer. Ashok Leyland has a presence across 50 countries and offers a diversified portfolio spanning trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles, power solutions, defence vehicles and electric mobility. As of March 31, 2026, the company had a revenue scale of around $9.68 billion and a 75-year operating legacy.