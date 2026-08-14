Natco Pharma posted a year-on-year decline of 57% in its first-quarter net profit for the financial year 2027, driven by a decline in its lenalidomide revenue. The company’s profit for the reporting quarter was posted at Rs 206.5 crore against Rs 480 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The pharma major also saw a sharp decline in its consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter, falling around 45% YoY to Rs 735.2 crore from Rs 1,328.9 crore reported in the year-ago period.

“Decline is largely attributable to lower Lenalidomide revenue in the current quarter, which was partially offset by growth in the base business,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, its profit declined 23% from Rs 269 crore reported in the preceding March quarter, while its revenue also inched down marginally.

Natco Pharma announces Rs 1.50 per share interim dividend

The company’s senior management has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on each share of Rs 2. The record date for the same has been fixed for August 20, and beneficiaries shall receive the payment starting August 26.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have Declared interim dividend of Rs.1.50 ps. (Rupees One Rupee and paise fifty only) ( 75 %) each per equity share of Rs.2/- (Rupees two only) each for the financial year 2026-27. The date for taking on record of its shareholders is eligible for the purpose of payment of interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Thursday, 20th day of August 2026. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 26th August, 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Natco Pharma to raise Rs 2,000 crore funds

Also, the pharma major announced that it plans to raise funds worth Rs 2,000 crore via the issuance of or other securities like public issue, preferential issue, rights issue, and other means. However, this is subject to the approval of company members and other related authorities.

Natco Pharma share price

Following the announcement of its results, Natco Pharma’s share price fell nearly 6% on the NSE in Friday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its stock has declined nearly 8%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of more than 8%.