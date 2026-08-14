India’s electronics exports have grown more than 11 times, reaching Rs 4.24 lakh crore in FY2025-26. Mobile phone manufacturing has been the main driver, supported by government incentives and the expansion of local suppliers. Women now make up nearly 30% of the workforce in the wider electronics manufacturing sector.

The government data also shows that electronic goods have become India’s third-largest export category. Exports were valued at USD $ $47.96 billion in FY25. Electronics exports increased from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore over the period.

Mobile phone exports have also risen sharply, reaching Rs 2.59 lakh crore. The industry has generated about 12 lakh jobs, with women accounting for nearly 70% of employment in mobile manufacturing.

Policy push strengthens domestic manufacturing

The growth has been supported by initiatives including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0).

These programmes are intended to attract investments, increase domestic production, develop component supply chains and reduce India’s dependence on imported electronics. The policy focus has gradually expanded from assembling finished products to building capabilities in components, semiconductors, design, testing and advanced manufacturing.

The PLI scheme has played a particularly important role in attracting large manufacturers and global electronics companies to India. It has encouraged companies to increase production for both the domestic market and exports, while helping establish supplier networks around major manufacturing locations.

The government’s data shows that electronics production increased from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting the rapid expansion of manufacturing capacity and output.

Mobile phones become India’s top export product

Mobile phones have been the main engine of India’s electronics export growth. India has emerged as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, while mobile phones have risen from the 153rd-largest export item in FY2014-15 to the country’s largest export product in FY2025-26.

Mobile phone exports increased 165-fold, from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore during the period. The increase reflects the expansion of smartphone assembly, the entry of global manufacturers, stronger supplier networks and the growing use of India as an export base.

The rise has also changed India’s position in global electronics supply chains. The country is no longer only a large consumer market; it is increasingly serving as a manufacturing and export hub for smartphones and other electronic goods.

Women now comprise 30% of electronics manufacturing workforce

Women now comprise nearly 30% of the workforce across India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The government has described the industry as an example of inclusive industrial development, with women playing a significant role in the expansion of mobile phone and electronics production.

The strongest participation is visible in mobile manufacturing, where women account for close to 70% of the workforce. Their presence has made electronics factories an important source of formal industrial employment for women, particularly in assembly, quality control, testing and related production roles.

The trend is also creating demand for supporting facilities such as safe transport, hostels, childcare, skilling programmes and workplace health and safety systems. As India develops more sophisticated capabilities in components, semiconductors and electronics design, employment opportunities for women could extend beyond assembly lines to technical, supervisory and engineering roles.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has separately indicated that electronics manufacturing created nearly 25 lakh jobs over the past decade, with women accounting for close to 30% of the workforce.

Digital economy contributes up to 14% of GDP

The manufacturing expansion is taking place alongside the rapid growth of India’s digital economy, which now accounts for up to 14% of GDP, according to the government data. Internet connectivity has expanded sharply. The number of internet subscribers increased from 25.15 crore in 2014 to more than 109.2 crore by March 2026, more than quadrupling over the period.

Wireless data costs have also fallen significantly, from Rs 308 per gigabyte in 2014 to Rs 7.51 per gigabyte in 2026. Lower data prices have helped make smartphones, digital payments, online education, e-commerce, streaming services and government platforms more affordable for consumers.

The expansion of digital access has also created a larger market for smartphones, telecom equipment, cloud services, data centres and digital applications. This creates a direct link between India’s electronics manufacturing strategy and the growth of its wider digital economy.

Mobile broadband speeds improve and 5G reaches almost every district

India’s mobile internet speeds have improved sharply. Average download speed rose from 13.67 Mbps in March 2022 to 132 Mbps in December 2025, according to Ookla data. Faster connections support services that need more data and also increase demand for smartphones, telecom equipment and digital infrastructure.

5G services now cover 99.9% of districts across the country, with 5.63 lakh 5G base stations reported in June 2026. The government has also said that 4G services cover 6.31 lakh villages through Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and other telecom operators.

The expansion has brought more rural consumers, small businesses, students and public-service users into the digital economy. It is also supporting the use of digital tools in areas such as agriculture, finance, healthcare, education and commerce.

India’s next challenge is increasing the domestic electronics value created, which requires more local production of semiconductors, displays, batteries, camera modules, printed circuit boards, sensors, power-management systems and manufacturing equipment.